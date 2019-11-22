With star running back Sevion Morrison sidelined for most of the game, everyone wondered if No. 2 Edison could compete against a high-caliber opponent like No. 3 Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness.
With players like Thomas Ivy and Gerard Thompson leading the way, Edison almost pulled it off, but couldn’t hold on to a 13-point fourth quarter lead as McGuinness prevailed 42-41 Friday night in the Class 5A quarterfinals at LaFortune Stadium.
Backup quarterback Evan Ille scored on a 3-yard run with 1:37 remaining, and Zach Schmit kicked the extra point to make the score 42-41. Schmidt then intercepted a long pass on Edison’s first play on the next series to clinch the game.
Morrison, Edison’s all-time leading rusher, who was bothered by a hamstring issue previously, injured it further after scoring on a 71-yard run in the first quarter and did not return. He finished the game with 90 yards on four carries.
McGuinness (10-2) had to replace quarterback Luke Tarman, who was injured in the second half. Tarman rushed for 139 yards on 15 carries.
“We have played before with Evan at quarterback, and we felt confident with him,” McGuinness coach Bryan Pierce said. “He’s a senior leader, and he showed great senior leadership.”
Edison (11-1) came out hot in the second half after being tied at 21-21, as Ivy caught a 63-yard scoring bomb from Rhazhon Green on the first series of the second half. On Edison’s next possession, Ivy scored on a 3-yard run on a direct shotgun snap, and the Eagles led 35-21.
Dominic Richardson, who finished with 228 yards on 29 carries, answered for McGuinness with a 55-yard run to cut the deficit to 35-28. But when Ivy scored on a 31-yard run on fourth-and-6 with 8:14 remaining to make the score 41-28, Edison was in the driver’s seat. But a missed extra point came back to haunt it.
The Eagles were dealt another blow when Green left the game with an injury in the fourth quarter.
Morrison started the game in spectacular fashion, catching a 71-yard touchdown pass from Green on Edison’s first play from scrimmage. On the play, Morrison was split out to the left with an empty backfield, and caught a long pass and then maneuvered past McGuinness defenders to put Edison up 7-0.
Morrison’s major college commit counterpart, TCU-bound Dominic Richardson, evened up the score with a 45-yard touchdown on the next series to tie the game at 7-7. But Morrison countered on the next possession as he burst through the left side and sprinted up the field for a 71-yard touchdown, and Edison was up 14-7.
McGuinness took a 21-14 lead, but Gerard Thompson, subbing for Morrison, scored on 24-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 21-21 with 3:56 left in the second quarter, and the score remained tied going into halftime.