With only 20 players in uniform, Webster has a sheer numbers problem while trying to remain competitive each week in District 3A-3.
The numbers on the scoreboard were not in Webster’s favor once again Friday night, as the winless Warriors dropped a 48-8 district matchup against Okmulgee at Milton Stadium.
“We just don’t have the depth that other teams have,” Webster coach Ryan Boatright said. “But we are trying to build a program the right way with the right mentality for our players.”
In the meantime, Webster (0-7, 0-4 3A-3) has struggled this season, as was the case against the Bulldogs (3-3, 2-2), a team the Warriors defeated 35-28 as part of a two-win season a year ago.
Okmulgee roared to a 26-0 lead after one quarter on the way to a 40-0 advantage at halftime.
The Bulldogs were spearheaded by the play of freshman defensive back Darin Miles, who returned three interceptions for touchdowns.
Miles opened the scoring by intercepting Webster quarterback Jeremiah Barnes and racing 65 yards to the end zone less than three minutes into the game.
Miles also had a 25-yard interception return for a TD later in the first quarter. In the third quarter, he capped his breakout performance by intercepting a Barnes pass in the flat at the Okmulgee 2-yard line and sprinting 98 yards for his third TD.
The Bulldogs capitalized on a fumbled Warriors punt snap and a blocked punt, turning each turnover into touchdowns.
Okmulgee also scored a first-half TD on a 63-yard punt return by John Wilson, who also scored the Bulldogs’ second TD on a 31-yard run.
Webster did not pick up a rushing or passing first down in the first half, but the Warriors got their offense on track in the second half thanks, in part, to the play of their defense.
On Okmulgee’s first possession of the second half, the Warriors’ Chris Stafford recovered a fumble on a bad pitch by Bulldogs quarterback Dewayne Parks and returned it 19 yards to give Webster a first-and-goal at the Okmulgee 3.
But two plays later, Miles’ 98-yard interception return for a TD ended that threat.
On its next possession, however, Webster drove 63 yards in 15 plays for its only touchdown.
Passes by Barnes to Malachi Lawson for 11 yards and 16 yards to Ryan McClary, plus a 15-yard scramble by Barnes set up McClary’s 2-yard burst up the middle on fourth-and-goal for a TD with 6:47 to play.
Barnes added the 2-point conversion run.
“We’re trying to keep a positive mentality,” Boatright said. “We’ve been making progress every week. We have had a lot of struggles with eligibility and injuries. Eventually, the day will come when our hard work will pay off.”