MOORE — Top-ranked Owasso’s offense had no problems against Southmoore on Thursday night. But it was the Rams’ defense that again served as the catalyst.
For the fourth straight week, Owasso allowed fewer than 14 points, limiting Southmoore to a field goal in a 55-3 victory at Moore Schools Stadium.
Southmoore was held to 124 yards on 54 plays and mustered only nine first downs.
Meanwhile, Cole Dugger completed 14-of-21 passes for the Rams, and he registered 267 yards and five touchdowns — including four in the first half.
And it didn’t take long for Owasso to jump out in front after Southmoore’s onside kick to start the game was unsuccessful.
It took the Rams (7-0, 4-0 District 6AI-2) only three plays to go 46 yards for the first score — a 13-yard pass from Dugger to Kelan Carney.
The Rams carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter, where Mario Kirby hauled in a 7-yard touchdown pass from Dugger to cap a 69-yard, eight-play drive.
Southmoore cut the lead to 14-3 on a 31-yard field goal, but two more touchdowns by the Rams before halftime put the game away.
Dugger found Payton Lusk for a 50-yard touchdown pass at the 7:44 mark of the second period, and then with seven seconds left until intermission, Dugger connected with Jaray Austin for a 53-yard scoring pass.
Dugger’s final touchdown throw of the night was a 23-yarder to Kirby early in the third quarter.
From there, it was Trey Goins adding a 17-yard TD reception from Kellen Pokoski as the Rams’ next score.
Willis Brown had a 10-yard touchdown run, and Austin had the game’s final score on a 53-yard pass from Solomon Skalnik.
The Rams torched Southmoore (0-7, 0-4) for 532 yards on 53 plays.
The Rams accounted for 359 yards through the air, and seven different receivers caught passes for Owasso.