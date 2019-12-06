EDMOND — While much of Poteau’s population was on the Wantland Stadium turf Friday afternoon rejoicing in the Pirates’ first football state title, senior Jayden Mankin summed up well the collective mood among the celebrants.
“It feels wonderful,” Mankin said. “It’s more than anything I ever dreamed of, it’s amazing,”
Mankin, a running back/defensive back, was a standout as he had 14 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown plus a team-high eight tackles to help lead the third-ranked Pirates to a 9-7 victory over No. 5 Weatherford in the Class 4A state final before 5,983 fans.
Poteau, which won 13 in a row after dropping the season opener to 5A El Reno, had lost its three previous state finals appearances, the most recent in 2013.
Greg Werner came away with his first gold ball in 31 seasons as a head coach after losing in three previous finals with three different schools.
The Pirates’ defense, top ranked in 4A, enabled Poteau to capture the gold ball despite its offense producing only 16 points over the last two games.
“Words can’t describe it,” said Pirates standout noseguard Vaka Tuifua, with tears of joy. For Tuifua and linebacker Kagan Stockton, it was their second state football title after helping Barrow win its first Alaska championship in 2017.
Another standout for Poteau was DB Jagger Dill, who had five solo tackles, three pass deflections and an interception. Weatherford defensive stars were Murphy Beck with 13 tackles and Oklahoma commit Ethan Downs with seven. Downs also had two catches for 25 yards.
Mankin, who also prevented a Weatherford touchdown with a pass deflection, scored the Pirates’ only TD in both the semifinal and final.
His touchdown Friday came on a 2-yard run that ended an eight-play, 61-yard drive with 3:54 left in the first quarter. After he reached the end zone, he didn’t quite know how to celebrate.
”The emotions going through, it was just crazy,” Mankin said. “They were everywhere. I didn’t know whether to jump up and down, freak out or just lay on the ground. It was incredible, it was amazing.”
Poteau stretched its lead to 9-0 on Jorge Martinez’s 23-yard field goal with 11:18 remaining. It was his only field goal of the season.
Weatherford (11-3), looking for its first state title since 1999 when it beat Poteau in the semifinals, drove 80 yards in 11 plays, ending with Jaxon Ratterree’s 6-yard TD pass to Michael Mayfield with 1:46 left. But the Eagles’ ensuing onside kick failed and Mason Barcheers followed with runs of 6 and 8 yards for the first down that sealed the outcome.
“It took a lot (to win), they’re a great team,” Mankin said.