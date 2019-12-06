OKLAHOMA CITY — The state title game was on Regent Prep’s mind almost immediately following its 49-0 win over Cherokee Friday night in the Class B semifinals.
Halftime turned into a post-game huddle following Regents’ 14th 45-point mercy rule victory of the season. Players and coaches were checking on the other semifinal.
They notably were checking on Shattuck — the perennial powerhouse that knocked out the Rams in last year’s Class B state championship game — which defeated Davenport 30-14.
Coach Adam Bishop stood over his kneeling players after the game, reminding them why they were there. It wasn’t for the scoreboard, and it wasn’t for the perfect record the Rams hold heading into the final week of the season.
Bishop stated that it was for the next play. It’s that mentality that has the senior-led Rams in sight of the one other thing for which they were at Western Heights High School.
“We’re here for a Gold Ball,” senior quarterback Braden Gilbert said.
Gilbert finished with 480 passing yards and six touchdowns. Receiver Jack Wright, who stretched his national record for career receiving touchdowns to 112, hauled in 246 yards and three touchdowns.
Harrison Smith added 167 receiving yards and one touchdown for the Rams (14-0), who scored on five straight possessions after suffering three negative plays on their first drive.
“Our mentality is what’s important now,” Bishop said. “… If you go out and make a big play, you can’t live on that big play. You have to go out and make another big play. Mess a play up and you can’t get your head down.”
The Rams’ initial run of five-straight scoring possessions included two successful onside kicks as Cherokee (12-2) had just three possessions and seven yards before the score was 35-0 – with three minutes still remaining on the first-quarter clock.
“We got a year older,” Bishop said of the change in his team this year. “… The big time is where you are. One game is one game. That’s what it is now — a one-game season.”
Last season, Shattuck ran away from Regent Prep in the fourth quarter of the state championship, turning a 20-20 tie in a 42-26 victory. The score remained posted in the Regent Prep locker room all season — a source of inspiration and a focal point of revenge for the Rams, who have won 34 of their last 36 games.
“Shattuck is an awesome team, and they got the best of us last year,” Wright said. “We are going for a little bit of revenge. It’s going to be a hard-fought game. … We just have to go make it happen. To play them again is going to be awesome. We did want another crack at them.”