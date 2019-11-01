Class 6AII: Bixby 64, Shawnee 6
The top-ranked Spartans will play for a District 6AII-2 title next week against Muskogee after recording 538 yards on offense against the Wolves.
Bixby scored first on Mason Williams’ 40-yard pass to Brennan Presley, and Presley followed minutes later with an interception return for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Braylin Presley scored on a 1-yard run before Williams threw touchdown passes to Brennan Presley for 5 and 30 yards. Braylin Presley added a 45-yard scoring run before halftime to give the Spartans a 36-0 lead at intermission.
Corbin Steele threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Alex Stadler in the third quarter, and Steele had an 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, which also included Connor Stacy’s 5-yard touchdown run for the Spartans’ final score.
Williams passed for 224 yards while completing 15-of-20 passes. Braylin Presley rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, and Brennan Presley hauled in eight catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns.
Records: Bixby 9-0 (6-0 District 6AII-2); Shawnee 2-7 (1-5).
Class 3A: Lincoln Christian 55, Idabel 0
The Bulldogs, ranked second in Class 3A, dominated against Idabel with Chase Ricke completing 18-of-23 passes for 274 yards and five touchdowns.
Josh Kaste scored the Bulldogs’ first touchdown on a 2-yard run in the first quarter, and Ricke threw three touchdowns in the second quarter — 12 and 19 yards to Connor Johnson and 22-yards to Kolbe Katsis.
Kaste added a 2-yard TD run before halftime, where Lincoln Christian led 35-0.
Ricke had touchdown passes of 8 yards to Katsis and 23 yards to Johnson in the second half. The Bulldogs’ final score was on Griffin Dyer’s 11-yard pass in the fourth quarter.
Lincoln Christian finished with 431 yards on offense, including Katsis’ seven receptions for 111 yards.
“We came out tonight on senior night and did a great job of getting another big district win,” Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke said. “We took care of business and have a district championship game against Checotah next week. We know Checotah has had a great season, and they have a bunch of talented players. We are excited for the opportunity and look forward to next Friday.”
Class 3A: Verdigris 62, Locust Grove 14
Verdigris will play for a district title next week, thanks to 657 yards of offense against Locust Grove. Both Sloan Roller (seven carries, 105 yards) and Caden Parnell (17 carries, 194 yards) had more than 100 yards rushing and combined for five TDs.
Locust Grove had the game’s first touchdown on Austin Huffman’s 51-yard pass to Caden Bendabout. But Verdigris scored 62 of the game’s final 69 points.
Parnell had Verdigris’ first three touchdowns on runs of 14, 1 and 3 yards — all in the first and second quarters. The Cardinals scored on Roller’s 4-yard run and Toby Willis’ 24-yard pass from Dylan White, and Locust Grove responded on Henry Sartain’s 63-yard TD reception from Huffman to make it 35-14 for Verdigris at halftime.
The Cardinals clamped down on defense in the second half, in addition to posting 20 points in the third quarter. Parnell scored on a 56-yard run, Dylan White found Ty Moore for a 30-yard touchdown pass and White had a 10-yard touchdown run.
The Cardinals’ final score was on Dylan Collins’ 9-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Records: Verdigris 7-2 (5-1 District 3A-3); Locust Grove 2-7 (1-5).
Class 2A: Beggs 40, Haskell 14
Dusty Pendergrass threw five touchdown passes for the sixth-ranked Demons, including scoring passes of 16 and 35 yards to Easton Davis in the first quarter.
Haskell pulled to within 14-6 on Zane Adams’ 2-yard TD run in the second quarter, but the Demons went ahead 26-6 on a C.J. Brown 26-yard touchdown run and a 2-yard scoring pass to Trey Gaines before halftime.
In the second half, Pendergrass connected with Davis for a 15-yard TD pass, and he later hit Kryon Grayson for a 44-yard touchdown pass.
The win for Beggs sets up a showdown with Sperry for the District 2A-3 title on Friday.
Records: Beggs 8-1 (6-0 2A-3); Haskell 4-5 (3-3).
Class 2A: Sperry 56, Dewey 6
Joe Whiteley began a high-scoring first quarter with an 81-yard touchdown run for the No. 1 Pirates. Whiteley also had a 65-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the first period, and Sperry (9-0, 6-0 2A-3) also notched Cooper Park’s 4-yard TD run and Park’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Kohlby Foster for a 28-6 lead before the end of the first period.
In the second quarter, Sperry scored on Whiteley’s 15-yard run, Whiteley’s 26-yard TD reception from Park and Bryce Carter’s 2-yard run.
The Pirates’ final score was on Eric Gonzalez’s 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Record: Sperry 9-0 (6-0 2A-3); Dewey 6-3 (4-2)