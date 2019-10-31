MOORE — Union’s offense has gained momentum every week since sophomore Rovaughn Banks was installed as the starting quarterback.
On Thursday night, Banks accounted for 143 yards and five touchdowns to lead the fourth-ranked Redskins past Southmoore 57-0 in a District 6AI-2 game at Moore Stadium.
Banks completed 5-of-5 passes for 93 yards and three TDs. He also had five rushes for 50 yards and two touchdowns.
Union is 4-0 with Banks as a starter after opening 1-4. In his four games as a starter, Union has posted 31, 44, 48 and 57 points in that order. In the two games before he became a starter, Union scored 10 and 21.
The Redskins, who entered the game in a three-way tie for third place in 6AI-2, improved to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the district with one game left. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs. Union visits Edmond North next Friday in the regular-season finale.
Four of Union’s eight touchdowns and a field goal came on one-play possessions against the SaberCats (1-8, 1-5).
“Many guys made some big-time plays,” Union coack Kirk Fridrich said.
Banks opened the scoring with TD runs of 1 and 22 yards in the first quarter for a 13-0 lead.
In the opening minute of the second quarter, Avante Wilkins’ 65-yard TD dash made it 20-0. Banks then fired TD passes of 27 yards to Kyler Pearson and 8 yards to Shea Dan for a 34-0 lead.
Pearson’s 18-yard punt return set up Stefaan Forbes’ 38-yard field goal as time expired to give Union a 37-0 lead at halftime.
Union opened the second half with Banks’ 28-yard TD pass to Jaden Lipsey. That was all for Banks, who was then replaced by JD Geneva, who started Union’s first four games.
Jonathan Edwards’ 63-yard TD run increased Union’s lead to 50-0 late in the third quarter.
Geneva fired a 22-yard TD pass to Desmin McDaniels to complete the scoring early in the fourth quarter.
Union outgained Southmoore 415 to 208 yards. The Redskins posted their first shutout since defeating Owasso 21-0 in Week 4 last season.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Fridrich said. “We played a complete game.”