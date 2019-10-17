SAND SPRINGS — The last time Ponca City won at least four games in a season and won at Sand Springs was in 2005.
Both of those streaks ended Thursday night as the Wildcats outlasted the Sandites 24-14 in District 6AII-2 action at Memorial Stadium.
It's the third straight loss for the Sandites, who fall to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in 6AII-2.
The Sandites trailed 17-0 at one point, but a 3-yard touchdown run by Trey Wilkerson with 10:34 remaining in the fourth quarter got Sand Springs to within 17-14.
Ponca City answered though, on a 2-yard keeper from Andrews with 4:11 left in the fourth quarter.
Sand Springs hurt its own cause with a couple of crucial penalties to keep that possession alive.
Both quarterbacks were solid.
Justin Andrews passed for 92 yards, rushed for 76, and had two total touchdowns for the Wildcats (4-3, 2-2).
Ty Pennington passed for 200 yards and one TD for the Sandites.
Sand Springs trailed 17-0 at the half, but got on the board on its opening drive of the second half, courtesy of a 14-yard scoring strike from Pennington to Jamon Sisco with 2:43 left in the third quarter.
The opening drive of the game was frustrating for the Sandites. They had two holding penalties wipe out touchdowns and then missed a 32-yard field goal at the 7:34 mark of the first quarter.
The Wildcats got the first score of the game on a 2-yard run from Kyter Welch with 1:43 left in the first period. On the previous play, Eli Wohl gained 42 yards on a fourth-and-3 play out of the wildcat formation.
Sand Springs then lost a fumble on its next play from scrimmage. The Sandite defense, however, held at its own 40-yard line early in the second quarter.
Ponca City extended to a 14-0 advantage after a 48-yard touchdown strike from Andrews to Sam McKinney with 3:43 remaining in the second period.
That score came three plays after the Wildcats recovered a fumble at their own 48. Ponca City kicker Spencer Ball closed out the first half scoring on a 34-yard field goal with 34 seconds left.
The Sandites travel to district-leading Bixby next week before finishing the season at Sapulpa then at home versus Booker T. Washington. All three remaining games kick off at 7 p.m.