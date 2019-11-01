SAPULPA — Both Sapulpa and Sand Springs have faced adversity this season, but there was still a lot on the line in their latest meeting on the gridiron.
The end result saw the sixth-ranked Chieftains down their Highway 97 rival 31-19 in District 6AII-2 action Friday night at George Collins Stadium.
Sapulpa (6-3, 3-3) will clinch a playoff spot with a victory at Ponca City in the regular season finale next Friday.
“We know Ponca City is much improved,” Sapulpa coach Robert Borgstadt said. “We won’t be able to make mistakes. We have to get prepared and be ready for a dog fight.”
The Sandites (2-7, 1-5) saw any remote postseason hopes end with the loss. They close the regular season at home next Friday against Booker T. Washington.
The Chieftains needed others to step up when standout quarterback Eli Williams, a TCU signee, went down with a season ending knee injury a month ago against Bartlesville.
Zac Mason, a sophomore who took over at quarterback for Williams, and senior running back Marcus Esparza did just that on this night.
Mason was efficient with 123 passing yards and a touchdown and also ran for another score. Esparza rushed 167 yards, ran for one touchdown, and threw another.
“We are now 2-2 since Eli went down,” Borgstadt said. “Marcus has taken on a bigger role, and our offensive line has done a good job the last couple of weeks.”
Sapulpa drew first blood on a 1-yard sneak from Mason with 8:11 remaining in the first quarter.
Sand Springs got on the board on Trey Wilkerson’s 1-yard run, but the extra point was blocked, keeping the Chieftains ahead 7-6 with 3:25 left in the second period.
Sapulpa answered just 47 seconds later with a trick play. Mason lateraled to Esparza, who in turn found Kenyon Kahmeyer on a touchdown strike that covered 49 yards.
The Sandites countered on the next play from scrimmage with their own trick. Former quarterback and current wide receiver Braden Foster hooked up with Keaton Campbell on a 40-yard gain that put the ball at the Sapulpa 38-yard line.
But the Chieftains came up with a turnover when Kahmeyer stole the ball from a Sand Springs player at the 15-yard line with 1:20 left in the half.
Sapulpa moved quickly down field behind some nice runs from Esparza and finished the march with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Mason to Kandon Williams with 33 seconds to play in the first half.
The Chieftains extended the advantage to 28-6 after Esparza scored on a 4-yard run on the opening drive of the second half at the 8:31 mark of the third quarter.
Sand Springs answered on its opening possession of the half. The march finished on a 16-yard touchdown toss from Ty Pennington to Jacob Snodgrass with 5:55 left in the third quarter.
Kaivon Mortazavi stretched the lead back to 31-13 when he made a 34-yard field goal with 6:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Sandites answered on a 34-yard scoring strike from Pennington to Jamon Sisco with 45:6 left in the fourth period.
Sand Springs had another chance after Caden Harris recovered a fumble at his own 32 yard line with four minutes remaining.
The Sandites eventually moved into Sapulpa territory but Arthur Hudgens returned an interception 27 yards to his own 47 with 2:32 to play.
The Chieftains were able to grind out the remaining time thanks to more strong running from Esparza.