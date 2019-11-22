SPERRY — The bright orange flags lining the streets of Sperry will stay up another week.
The Pirates beat Luther 38-0 on Friday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class 2A football bracket. Despite the constant drizzle and 39-degree temperature, Sperry’s home stands were still full to witness the Pirates’ last home game of the season.
“Pirate nation is for real,” Sperry coach Robert Park said. “You see the fan base here, even though we show (the game) online, they’re gonna follow us. They’ll follow us next week, too. I’m pretty proud of this place.”
Luther was within striking distance the entire first half — trailing 10-0 at halftime — but Sperry warmed up in the second half, scoring 14 points in the third and fourth quarters.
After Cooper Park’s 25-yard pass to Stormy Weathers and Stanley Rivas’ 28-yard field goal were the only points of the first half, Bryce Carter got things going in the third quarter with a 13-yard touchdown run. Park then found Kohlby Foster for a 36-yard score on Sperry’s next possession. Park and Foster connected again in the fourth quarter for a 28-yard TD that made the final score.
Walker Niver was responsible for Sperry’s first fourth-quarter touchdown via a 10-yard run.
“We made a couple of little adjustments in the run game, and then we caught the ball,” Robert Park said of his team’s explosive second half. “We dropped a couple of touchdowns early, missed a couple, but that’s a good ball club we got. Those seniors right there, they’ve won a lot of football games.”
While it took Sperry’s offense a little bit to get going, the Pirates’ defense was solid all game, shutting out Luther and forcing three turnovers. The Lions ran for only 24 yards on 20 carries, never gaining over 10 yards on a run play.
“They’re kind of a ground-and-pound team, and we’ve been pretty good against that,” Park said. “You gotta have a good defense if you’re gonna win. I’m proud of them.”