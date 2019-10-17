For the first time this season, Union has won consecutive games.
After beating Putnam City North last week, the Redskins returned to Union-Tuttle Stadium for a 44-10 victory over Moore on Thursday night. The win improved Union to 3-4 on the season.
“It feels really good to have a chance to win another district game,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “This is a team that has had to fight through some adversity early. We’ve played an extremely tough schedule. It’s good to see our kids enjoying some success and getting some confidence.”
Stefaan Forbes’ 32-yard field goal gave Union a 3-0 lead and were the only points of the first quarter.
After Carlos Soto matched Forbes’ field goal to tie the game early in the second quarter, Union quarterback Rovaughn Banks broke the tie with a 9-yard touchdown run. Banks’ score opened the floodgates for the Redskins in the second quarter as AJ Green and Kyler Pearson also ran in touchdowns.
Pearson’s TD was the wildest of the night. He jumped on a fumble in the end zone after the ball flew forward out of JR Smith’s grasp.
Union’s explosive second quarter gave it a 24-3 lead at halftime.
“Each time you’re going to play somebody you’re always going to have some adjustments, and I didn’t think that we matched them physically as much as we should have,” Fridrich said. “The kids had to kind of settle in and start playing a more physical game.”
The second half started with the first passing touchdown of the night when Banks hit JR Smith for a 35-yard score. Banks accounted for three touchdowns in the game after running for another in the fourth quarter. He finished with 72 rushing yards on 12 carries.
Moore quarterback Daniel Hishaw was responsible for the Lions’ only touchdown of the night — a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter. The score was set up by a 60-yard run from running back Jayce Gardner.
“It’s two weeks in a row we’ve played good red zone defense,” Fridrich said. “A little disappointed in the big play down there at the end, but overall, I was proud of their tenacity.”