There was never a point Friday night that the Union Redskins didn’t have control.
Union won its third straight game with a 48-13 win against Norman North on senior night, improving to 4-4. The Redskins handled Moore 45-10 last week after beating Putnam City North 28-7 the week before.
Norman North’s loss dropped it to 1-7 on the season.
“Starting out this season, with the adversity we had losing some of those games early, some close ball games, the recipe’s really been the same, even when we loss those games,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “We want to get ready for Week 11 — that’s the first round of playoffs. We just told our kids stay committed to the cause. We’ll judge success on how committed you are to being the best football team we can be when the playoffs arrive, and it’s getting closer and closer, and our team’s getting better and better.”
Union running back Avante Wilkins found the end zone nearly every time he touched the ball in the first half. After Rovaughn Banks hit Kyler Pearson for a 51-yard gain, Wilkins ran in a 6-yard touchdown to open the scoring.
It was nearly the same sequence Union’s next possession, with Banks completing a long pass before Wilkins ran in the score — this time for 7 yards — early in the second quarter. The touchdown was the start of a 21-point quarter for the Redskins.
Wilkins added another 14-yard touchdown run later in the second quarter. Wilkins scored on three of his first four carries of the game. He finished the night with 54 yards on 10 carries.
Banks had an impressive night, as well. He was the only other Union player besides Wilkins to score in the first half. He had a 47-yard scramble for a TD in the second quarter between Wilkins’ second and third touchdowns. He also later hit Josh Fridrich for a 2-yard TD pass in the third quarter. Fridrich, a senior linebacker and son of coach Kirk Fridrich, not only caught a TD but also had an interception earlier in the game.
Banks ended the game as Union’s leading rusher with 128 yards on 11 carries. He also completed 10 of his 15 passes for 125 yards.
The last two scores of the night for Union came from senior connections. JD Geneva hit Chauncey Andrews for a 13-yard TD before Trent Desmet found Jonathan Edwards for a 36-yard score in the fourth quarter.
“It’s my son’s senior year, and so I’ve watched these kids since they were in kindergarten almost and seen about every game they’ve ever played,” Kirk Fridrich said. “Pretty special night for this group, for me and for those guys.”