Jenks headed into Friday with the possibility of missing the playoffs for the first time in 31 years with a loss to Westmoore and a Norman win at Edmond Santa Fe.
Fortunately for Jenks, neither of those outcomes came to fruition Friday night. The Trojans beat Westmoore 44-15 to prevent losing four home games in a season for the first time since 1988.
Jenks scored 17 points in its first three possessions to jump out to an early lead. Running back Will Cox led the way with three first-half touchdowns and gained 100 of his 111 rushing yards in the first two quarters.
“I think one thing that we didn’t do last week against Santa Fe was start fast,” Cox said. “When we do that, it just sets the tone for the rest of the game, so that was one of our goals to just come out here, start fast and set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Cox scored touchdowns on two 5-yard runs and a 40-yard run to help give the Trojans a 23-7 lead by halftime. The Jenks defense stopped the Jaguars on a fourth-down play to start the second half, and the offense capitalized with a 15-yard pass from quarterback Stephen Kittleman to Justin Murphy.
Kittleman finished with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-20 passing. Murphy had seven catches for 129 yards and a touchdown.
The offense played well, but Jenks coach Keith Riggs made sure to praise his defense after the game. The defense allowed just one touchdown in each half, and Jenks had 441 total yards while Westmoore finished with 182 total yards.
It also only allowed the Jaguars to convert on six of their 15 third-down plays and stopped Westmoore on all three of its fourth-down attempts. Quarterback Zane Chavez threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-31 passing for Westmoore.
“I’m really happy with the way our defense played,” Riggs said. “We had trouble stopping Santa Fe on third down last week, so that was a real point of emphasis this week.”
Jenks takes on Mustang next week in the first round of the Class 6A, Division I playoffs.
“It’s a good step moving into the playoffs, a good win like this,” Riggs said. “All the teams are going to be good going into the playoffs, but this is a great step to lead us into the playoffs.”