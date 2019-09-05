Bixby football standouts Mason Williams and Brennan Presley have a problem. What can they do for an encore?
Putting together another sensational effort when the Spartans visit archrival Jenks at 7:30 p.m. Friday would be a step in the right direction.
Williams and Presley combined for half a season’s worth of statistics in a little less than three quarters last Friday in their 77-44 win at Mansfield (Texas) Timberview.
The numbers mounted so quickly, Williams said, “that after the first two touchdowns, we were asking (each other), `How many is that?’”
Williams, a junior quarterback in his second starting season, threw five TD passes in the first half and finished with eight in “probably the best game I’ve ever had,” he said.
Eight TD passes would get a lot of quarterbacks into the month of October.
Presley, a senior receiver, had six TD receptions, more than half of the 10 he had in 2018 when he and Williams helped lead the Spartans to their fourth 6A Division II state title in five years.
The Oklahoma State University commit also totaled 17 receptions, tying Nic Swanson’s 2016 mark as the single-game high in Loren Montgomery’s 10 years at the Spartans helm.
“That’s a great game for us, but it’s hard to live up to,” Presley said. “You might not ever do as well for the rest of the season.”
The numbers probably won’t build up as quickly when the Spartans invade Allan Trimble Stadium. Jenks has a dominant history against the Spartans and is coming off its own impressive win in Texas last week, 38-0 over Mansfield Legacy.
“We don’t beat them a lot,” Presley said. “It’s happened like once in the last 41 years.”
Winners of 16 state titles, the Trojans lead the series 57-21-5 and had won 26 in a row since 1977 — until the Spartans broke through 35-18 two years ago.
“It’s all about details this week,” Presley said. “Jenks is one of the most disciplined teams in the state and you can’t make mistakes. You can’t do anything wrong, because they don’t beat themselves.”
Williams’ eight TD passes were the most by a Spartans quarterback in the Montgomery era, and likely a school record.
His 435 yards (on 32-for-44 passing) were second in the era to TJ Eckert’s 449 yards in an 80-57 loss to Enid in 2011.
Such gaudy numbers have a way of attracting the attention — and ire — of vaunted programs like the Trojans.
Not that Williams needed to hear it, but Bixby offensive coordinator Tyler Schneider had advice for his young quarterback.
“I told him, `I’ve patted you on the back and I hope you enjoyed (the Timberview game), but the Jenks Trojans don’t care anything about your eight touchdown passes,” Schneider said. "He's had his accolades, but I know he'll be ready for the job at hand."
Schneider said Williams, who threw 36 TD passes as a sophomore, is more comfortable with the offense in his second season. He was so focused against Timberview that it seemed like he and Presley had been playing together their entire lives, instead of one full season.
Then again, Schneider said, it was hard to find a bad ball Williams threw to any of his receivers.
He hit six other targets, also throwing TD passes to Braylin Presley (Brennan's younger brother) and Luke Creeger, who caught five passes for 105 yards, marking his first Spartans game with more than 100.
"Williams understands our offense and he knows where the ball needs to go," Presley said. "He's one of the smartest quarterbacks I've ever played with. He makes the right decision every time. When he throws a ball and we don’t catch it or we’re off our mark, it’s usually our fault.”