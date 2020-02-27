When Aunisty Smith saw her Booker T. Washington teammates struggle against Owasso’s zone defense, the Hornets sophomore did her best to remedy the situation.
“We’re not really used to playing against a zone,” Smith said. “So I thought I would help my team getting rebounds.”
Smith did just that Thursday night, as she grabbed 10 rebounds to go along with her team-high 16 points as Class 6A No. 3 BTW held on for a 40-29 win in the first round of the Class 6A regionals at Nathan E. Harris Field House.
Wyvette Mayberry added 12 points as the Hornets (21-3) advanced to Saturday’s regional championship game despite shooting just 36% from the field (16-of-45) and being held to a season-low scoring output.
BTW will host Mustang (12-12) at 1:30 p.m. The Broncos defeated Putnam City North earlier in the evening, 49-34.
“I told the girls, ‘At this point, if you win by one point, it’s a great win because we’re still playing,’” Hornets coach Rabu Layva said.
The Hornets held a 23-14 halftime lead, thanks in large part to their defense. Booker T. Washington forced 12 turnovers in the first half and held Owasso to 31% (5-of-16) shooting from the field.
Karson Zumwalt kept Owasso within arm’s reach with 11 of her 16 points in the first two quarters. Zumwalt scored on a three-point play and Taylor Rose added back-to-back 3-pointers in the second half, but the Rams never could get closer than six as they were held to two points in the fourth quarter.
Rose finished with nine for Owasso (6-18).
Mustang 49, Putnam City North 34
Jordyn Rollins scored a game-high 13 points and was one of three Broncos in double figures as they locked up a spot in next week’s area tournament with a victory over Putnam City North.
Kyra Miscuraca added 12 points and Talia Pogi 10 for Mustang (12-12).
Alyssa Parmer tallied 10 points for the Panthers (12-10).
B.T. Washington 40, Owasso 29
Owasso 7 7 13 2 — 29
BTW 10 13 12 5 — 40
Owasso (6-18): Karson Zumwalt 16, Taylor Rose 9, Avery Vancuren 4.
B.T. Washington (21-3): Aunisty Smith 16, Wyvette Mayberry 12, Sai Johnson 4, Carrigan Hill 3, Victoria Nunez 3, Emmary Williams 2.
Mustang 49, Putnam City North 34
Mustang 7 15 11 16 — 49
PC North 11 10 4 9 — 34
Mustang (12-12): Jordyn Rollins 13, Kyra Misuraca 12, Talia Pogi 10, Lunden Foreman 6, Kate Niehues 3, Jaki Rollins 3, Jaycee Freshour 2.
PC North (12-10): Alyssa Parmer 10, Bria Sander-Woods 8, Karrigan Powell 6, Amaya Chandler 5, Rylee Hunt 5.