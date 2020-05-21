For the second consecutive spring, Bishop Kelley is hiring a coach who has enjoyed success at Beggs to lead one of its basketball programs.
Kelley's website announced Thursday that Joe Daniels was named as the Comets' new girls head coach.
Daniels was 75-31 as Beggs' coach from 2008-12. He later was head coach at Catoosa, and earlier had that position at Olive, Nowata, Coweta and Okmulgee.
"We are excited to have Joe become part of the Bishop Kelley community,” athletic director Lance Parks said in the news release. “He brings a level of experience and love for coaching that balances with a strong family and faith commitment and a focus on the education of student-athletes. I have no doubt that our student body will benefit from his presence in our athletic department."
Last spring, Kelley hired Jordan Nagel as the Comets' boys coach after three seasons at Beggs. Nagel led the Comets to a Class 5A state tournament berth this year.
Daniels inherits a team that went 8-18 last season.
"I am excited for the opportunity and look forward to coaching the Lady Comets basketball team,” Daniels said. “They have always had a strong program and I hope to build on that. Looking forward to a fun and productive season."