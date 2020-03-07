JENKS — Top-ranked Rogers and sixth-ranked East Central punched tickets to the Class 5A girls state tournament with victories in the area consolation finals Saturday afternoon at Frank Herald Field House.
The Ropers outlasted Claremore 31-28 and the Cardinals cruised past fourth-ranked Carl Albert 55-30. The state quarterfinals will be Thursday in Owasso.
Nakia Cullom finished with 14 points for Rogers (24-3). Hailey Grant had a double-double, with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Zebras (14-13).
“We have so much resiliency, and that starts with our seniors,” said Rogers coach Carlin Adkism. “They have been through it all and know what it takes.”
The Ropers got off to a slow start but took a 17-16 halftime advantage thanks to a 25-footer at the buzzer from freshman Raegan McQuarters.
“(McQuarters) stepped (up) and played awesome for a freshman in that environment,” said Adkism. “The sky is the limit for her.”
Rogers carried over that momentum with the first seven points of the second half. Claremore responded though with the last seven points of the third to set the stage for a dramatic final quarter.
The Ropers took the lead for good when Quinnae Love made both ends of a 1-and-1 that made it 28-26 with 3:20 remaining.
Cullom and Grant split a pair of free throws with 1:20 and 1:12 left, respectively. Rachell Yewell then made 1-of-2 at the line to cut the Zebra deficit to 29-28 with 44 seconds to play.
Love converted 1-of-2 free throws with 18 and six seconds remaining, respectively. Grant then got a decent look at a 3-pointer, but it hit the backboard wide and to the left as time expired.
“Claremore did a great job, but our defense stepped up when we needed it,” Adkism said. “Defense has been our backbone and what we rely on. We practice and preach to be consistent on that end.”
East Central 55, Carl Albert 30
The Cardinals (18-7) had a balanced, eight-player scoring attack. Tiffany Robinson and A.A. Mack finished with 13 and 12 points. Azya Poole had a game-high 15 points for the Titans (18-8).
“We talked about having more balanced scoring,” East Central coach Gary Pitts said. “We knew (they) had an advantage inside, and our posts did a good job of demanding their position.”
East Central was up 14-9 after the first period and extended to a 33-12 halftime advantage. Carl Albert did not make a field goal in the second quarter.
The Cardinals were never seriously threatened in the second half thanks to their solid team play at both ends of the floor.
“We knew (Carl Albert) liked to shoot a lot of 3s,” Pitts said. “We had to make sure that every one was contested.”
ROGERS 31, CLAREMORE 28
Rogers 6 11 7 7 — 31
Claremore 7 9 7 5 — 28
Rogers (24-3): Nakia Cullom 14, Quinnae Love 8, Raegan McQuarters 7, Jordan Payne 2
Claremore (14-13): Hailey Grant 14, Maddie Hardage 6, Cloe Dennis 4, Kylee Ohman 3, Rachel Yewell 1
EAST CENTRAL 55,
MWC CARL ALBERT 30
Carl Albert 9 3 12 6 — 30
East Central 14 19 17 5 — 55
Carl Albert (18-8): Azya Poole 15, T. C. Taylor 5, Kennedy Cofer 5, Ariana Diaz 3, Malaya Boyland 1, Chyna McArthur 1
East Central (18-7): Tiffany Robinson 13, A.A. Mack 12, Shay Stone 9, T. T. Mitchell 7, Rashon Griffin 5, Breonna Blakely 4, Nevaeh Smith 3, Keiaryon Oliver 2