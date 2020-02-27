Broken Arrow’s girls had lost heartbreakers to Sand Springs twice during the basketball regular season, so Thursday’s third meeting was definitely the charm.
Sophomore guard Taleyah Jones scored 10 of her career-high 36 points in overtime as the Tigers outscrapped the No. 11 Sandites 86-81 in a wild, back-and-forth Class 6A regional semifinal game at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.
Broken Arrow (10-13) won its first postseason game in four years and advanced to play No. 6 Union at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the regional title. Makenzie Malham scored 12 points as the host Redskins (19-5) disposed of determined Muskogee 40-29 in the other semifinal.
“I love these girls,” Broken Arrow coach Mike Dooney said. “They work their tails off and they deserved to finally come out on top. We’ve come up short all season long in these kinds of games, but today they brought it and I’m super proud.”
The Tigers lost by two points to Sand Springs for the second time last Friday night and lost four other games by six points or fewer, including 63-59 to No. 3 Booker T. Washington on Jan. 31.
This time, BA trailed by 11 in the first quarter when the Sandites hit six 3-pointers for a 20-9 lead. BA trailed by seven early in the fourth before battling back. The Tigers took a 68-63 lead with 1:21 left on a 3-pointer by Jones and two-point basket by Jada Hytche, who added 17 points.
But Sand Springs, led by sophomore Journey Armstead’s 25 points, clawed back and had a chance to win. Trailing by one with 20 seconds left, the Sandites pressed and freshman Hailey Jackson stole the ball and was headed toward a potential winning layup in the closing seconds.
BA’s Makayla Adams brought Jackson down from behind, sending her to the foul line for two shots with 3.4 seconds left. Jackson made the first free throw to tie the score, but missed the second. Hytche rebounded and the teams went to overtime.
Kelsey Duffy drained a 3-pointer, Hytche made two foul shots and the Tigers led 74-69. Two baskets by Jackson brought the Sandites back to within a point, but Jones hit her fourth 3-pointer, made two foul shots, dished to Duffey for a layup and scored a two-pointer of her own to help put the game out of reach.
“This is my first playoff game and it feels awesome,” she said. “We had great coaching tonight, great energy on the bench and we just played together like a team.”
Jones, a sensation over the second half of the season, scored 20 or more for the eighth time in her last 11 games. She went 11-for-18 from the field with four 3-pointers and 10-for-11 from the foul line. She scored 24 in the second half and overtime and her final four shots were baskets, including three 3-pointers.
“I get a feeling where I’m like, ‘I gotta score, I gotta score,’ and then I just lean on my teammates and they help me do what I have to do,” Jones said.
Duffey added 15 points for the Tigers and Adams had 12. Armstead also had nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and an assist to pace the Sandites and Jackson had 16 points and seven rebounds.
“Every one of our games with (Sand Springs) has been exactly the same,” Dooney said. “Fun games to coach and fun games to play.”
BROKEN ARROW 86, SAND SPRINGS 81
Broken Arrow 12 17 23 17 17 — 86
Sand Springs 20 16 14 19 12 — 81
Broken Arrow (10-13): Taleyah Jones 36, Jada Hytche 17, Kelsey Duffey 15, Makayla Adams 12, Tea Myers 4, Aneesah Herrera 1, Denym Sanders 1.
Sand Springs (15-8): Journey Armstead 25, Hailey Jackson 16, Madison Burris 9, Jade Shrum 8, Raegan Padilla 7, Leyshia Morris 6, Darrian Jordan 5, Bayleigh Cherry 3, Sophia Regalado 2.
UNION 40, MUSKOGEE 29
Muskogee 6 6 11 6 — 29
Union 11 10 9 10 — 40
Muskogee (6-17): Dezaray Burton 10, Bianca McVay 10, Akira Eubanks 6, Joycelynn Haley 3.
Union: (19-5): Makenzie Malham 12, Jayla Burgess 6, Kaylen Nelson 6, Takyla Pitts 5, Darian Carr 3, Mae Redmond 3, Sydni Smith 3, Kailee Choice 2.