Goldberg inspires Edison
A worldwide wrestling celebrity gave a pregame speech Friday to players at his high school alma mater before they played for Edison’s first district title since 1992.
“Bill Goldberg was in town and came by to talk to our players and coaches,” Edison coach Tony Daniels said. “It was a great night, and I am proud of these young men.”
No Sevion Morrison, no problem for Class 5A No. 3 Edison. The Eagles cruised past Durant for a 49-7 victory at LaFortune Stadium.
“Words cannot express how we feel,” Daniels said. “This has been a few years in the making with previous senior classes and laying the foundation and culture we have implemented.”
With Morrison, the Eagles’ leading rusher and Nebraska commit, getting some added rest prior to the playoffs, Edison had Gerard Thompson rush for two touchdowns — for 23 and 20 yards. Thomas Ivy had two touchdown runs (20 and 2 yards), and he also hauled in a 28-yard TD pass from Louis Perona, who also found Brandon Mayfield for a 29-yard TD pass.
“Louis Perona distributed the ball well,” Daniels said. “Gerard Thompson had 82 yards rushing and Xavier Walker, Thomas Ivy, Brandon Mayfield, Torrin Walker and Wyatt Ellis all had receptions. It was a team effort.”
Tahlequah wins 5A-4
Class 5A No. 2 Tahlequah had 416 yards of offense in a 54-8 victory over Memorial on Thursday night at LaFortune Stadium. Quarterback Tate Christian threw two touchdown passes, and Dae Dae Leathers rushed for 98 yards and a score on four carries for the Tigers (9-0, 6-0 5A-4).
“When you have great senior leadership and a team that goes about things the right way on and off the field, great things can happen,” said Tahlequah coach Brad Gilbert, who also had Malik McMurtrey rush for 96 yards and two touchdowns, including a 40-yard scamper late in the second quarter.
The victory secured the Tigers’ first district championship since 1991.
“Winning a district championship is an example of this group doing things the right way,” Gilbert said. “It’s a blessing to be around this group of young men.”
The Tigers will close out the regular season Friday against Claremore.
Crawford leads Grove
Freshman Emmanuel Crawford helped keep Grove’s playoff hopes alive on Friday night in a 42-35 victory over Oologah. Crawford finished with 202 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and he also had a 29-yard TD reception.
Tied at 14 at halftime, the Ridgerunners reeled off 21 points in the third quarter to take control. Crawford’s 29-yard TD reception from Carson Trimble gave the Ridgerunners a 35-28 lead late in the third quarter, and Crawford notched an 88-yard TD rush in the fourth quarter to give Grove (4-5, 3-3 District 4A-3) a two-score advantage.
“We gave great effort tonight,” Grove coach Ron Culwell said. “Really proud of our kids and coaches for fighting for four quarters. We did what we needed to do. Players made plays on both sides. We have to continue to play hard next week.”
Grove will play at McLain this week while competing with Cleveland and Catoosa for the final two playoff spots in 4A-3.