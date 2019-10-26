Skiatook tightened things up in District 5A-4 with a 34-27 victory over ninth-ranked Claremore on Friday night at Claremore’s Lantow Field.
The Bulldogs improved to 5-3 overall and are in a three-way tie with Claremore and Pryor for third place in 5A-4. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs. Tahlequah leads at 5-0 and Collinsville is 4-1. The Zebras dropped to 4-4 overall.
“We knew we needed to win this one,” said Skiatook coach Vance Miller, who posted his 102nd career victory. “Claremore is a good team. Our district is very tough with several good teams.”
Mason Willingham put Skiatook up 14-0 early with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Garner and a 12-yard TD run. Willingham, who passed for 109 yards and rushed for 89 yards, would add a 6-yard scoring run later in the game.
Garner, who had 57 yards rushing and 99 yards receiving, had a 7-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, and Brian Pollard had the Bulldogs’ final touchdown on a 2-yard run for a 34-20 lead with 3:17 left in the game.
“The key for us was to finish,” Miller said. “We have been focusing on that the last few weeks, and our kids did a good job offensively and defensively of finishing.”
Owasso’s Jacobs narrows list
Owasso running back Isaiah Jacobs announced Friday on Twitter that he has narrowed his college choices to five — Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Maryland, Michigan and Mississippi State. Jacobs is listed as a three-star recruit by Rivals.com. Jacobs’ brother Josh starred at McLain High School and the University of Alabama and now is a member of the Oakland Raiders.
Fort Gibson reclaims the Rock
Fort Gibson hasn’t had much luck against Hilldale in the past decade-plus. The Tigers had only knocked off the Hornets three times since 2007.
But Fort Gibson snapped a four-game losing streak against Hilldale on Friday night, beating the Hornets 13-6 in a driving rain to reclaim the Rock — the trophy the two teams play for.
“Another typical battle for the Rock,” Fort Gibson coach Greg Whiteley said. “We knew if we didn’t win, we weren’t going to the playoffs. I told the team we were backed into a corner, and asked if they were going to cower in a corner or come out swinging.”
Fort Gibson is tied with Central for 4A-4’s fourth and final playoff spot that will likely be decided when the teams meet next Friday night at Webster’s Milton Stadium.
Neither team could execute much in the rain, but Fort Gibson’s Tavien Woodworth logged 44 carries for 231 yards and a touchdown — a 21-yard score in the first quarter. The Tigers’ other touchdown was on Cole Mahaney’s 1-yard run early in the second quarter.
That’s all the offense Fort Gibson (3-5, 3-2 4A-4) would need. The only two scores for Hilldale (3-5, 1-4) were on field goals by Peyton Bennett of 51 and 22 yards.
“Felt like we controlled the whole game,” Whiteley said. “It was special to get the win and the kids were really fired up.”
Memorial triumph
In a meeting of winless teams, Memorial defeated Rogers 20-6 Friday night at S.E. Williams Stadium.
“It was a bittersweet win for our entire program,” Memorial coach Brian Worrell said. “Our kids and coaches have worked so hard this year and it was great to finally see it all come together. I’m very proud of these guys.”
Memorial’s defense, which had not allowed fewer than 43 points in its previous seven games, gave up only a third-quarter TD. Worrell said defensive standouts included Barry Jamerson, My’kel Lofton, Stelen Hattaway and Kendrick Smith — the latter two each had an interception.
Depew hangs 100
For the second time in as many weeks, an eight-man football team scored more than 100 points. This time it was visiting Depew in a 102-55 victory over Wesleyan Christian in Class B-7 action.
“It was a great district win,” Depew coach Cole Smith said. “The boys played really well and have battled back from a tough nondistrict schedule. The field conditions were awful because of the rain, so it was a good night to run the ball.”
Leading the charge for Depew (3-5, 2-1 B-7) was senior Blake Stafford with 613 yards and 11 touchdowns on 30 carries.
“The offense was really playing well, and Blake had a great night running the ball,” Smith said. “The offensive line stepped up and helped make the runs happen.”
Barry Lewis, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.