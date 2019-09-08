Broken Arrow vs. Union (copy)

Broken Arrow's Trevor Burckhartzmeyer (left) blocks Union's Micah Walker during their game Friday at Union-Tuttle Stadium. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World

 Brett Rojo

Rankings

Class 6AI

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Broken Arrow (1) 2-0

2. Owasso (2) 2-0

3. Union (4) 0-2

4. Jenks (3) 1-1

3. Putnam North (5) 1-0

6. Norman (6) 1-0

7. Edmond Santa Fe (7) 1-0

8. Mustang (8) 1-0

9. Westmoore (—) 1-0

10. Yukon (10) 1-1

Class 6AII

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Bixby (1) 2-0

2. Stillwater (2) 1-0

3. B. T. Washington (3) 1-1

4. Del City (4) 1-0

5. Sapulpa (5) 1-0

6. Lawton (7) 1-0

7. Muskogee (8) 1-0

8. Choctaw (9) 1-0

9. Midwest City (6) 0-2

10. Ed. Deer Creek (—) 1-0

Class 5A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. MWC Carl Albert (1) 1-0

2. Bishop Kelley (2) 0-1

3. OKC McGuinness (3) 0-1

4. Duncan (4) 1-0

5. Claremore (7) 1-0

6. Tahlequah (9) 1-0

7. El Reno (10) 2-0

8. Edison (8) 0-1

9. Lawton MacArthur (—) 1-0

10. Ada (—) 1-0

Class 4A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Tuttle (1) 2-0

2. Bethany (2) 1-0

3. Wagoner (3) 1-0

4. Clinton (5) 1-0

5. Weatherford (6) 1-0

6. Poteau (7) 1-1

7. Hilldale (8) 1-0

8. Oologah (9) 1-0

9. Bristow (10) 1-0

10. Cache (—) 1-0

Class 3A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. OKC Heritage Hall (1) 1-0

2. Lincoln Christian (2) 2-0

3. Plainview (3) 1-0

4. Sulphur (4) 1-0

5. Berryhill (5) 1-0

6. Seminole (9) 1-0

7. Kingfisher (6) 0-1

8. Stigler (—) 1-0

9. OKC Marshall (—) 1-0

10. Cascia Hall (7) 0-1

Class 2A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Sperry (1) 1-0

2. Metro Christian (2) 1-0

3. Vian (3) 1-0

4. Beggs (6) 1-0

5. Adair (7) 2-0

6. Kingston (8) 1-0

7. OKC Millwood (4) 0-1

8. Holland Hall (10) 1-0

9. Jones (5) 1-1

10. Washington (—) 1-0

Class A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Cashion (1) 2-0

2. Rejoice Christian (2) 1-0

3. Stroud (3) 2-0

4. Thomas (4) 2-0

5. Tonkawa (5) 2-0

6. Pawhuska (6) 2-0

7. Gore (8) 2-0

8. Christian Heritage (9) 2-0

9. Colcord (10) 1-0

10. Crossings Christian (7) 1-1

Class B

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Regent Prep (1) 1-0

2. Shattuck (3) 2-0

3. Laverne (4) 1-0

4. Dewar (5) 1-0

5. Cherokee (10) 1-0

6. Keota (7) 1-0

7. Weleetka (—) 1-1

8. Pioneer (8) 1-0

9. Davenport (2) 0-1

10. Wetumka (—) 2-0

Class C

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Pond Creek-Hunter (1) 1-0

2 SW Covenant (3) 1-0

3. Midway (7) 2-0

4. Buffalo (9) 1-0

5. Tipton (2) 0-2

6. Graham-Dustin (6) 1-0

7. Tyrone (—) 2-0

8. Fox (4) 0-1

9. Covington-Douglas (—) 1-1

10. Sasakwa (—) 2-0

