Class 6AI
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Broken Arrow (1) 1-0
2. Owasso (2) 1-0
3. Jenks (4) 1-0
4. Union (3) 0-1
5. Putnam North (5) 0-0
6. Norman (6) 0-0
7. Edmond Santa Fe (7) 0-0
8. Mustang (8) 0-0
9. Moore (9) 0-0
10. Yukon (10) 1-0
Class 6AII
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Bixby (1) 1-0
2. Stillwater (2) 0-0
3. B.T. Washington (3) 0-1
4. Del City (4) 0-0
5. Sapulpa (6) 0-0
6. Midwest City (5) 0-1
7. Lawton (7) 0-0
8. Muskogee (8) 0-0
9. Choctaw (9) 1-0
10. Bartlesville (--) 0-0
Class 5A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. MWC Carl Albert (1) 0-0
2. Bishop Kelley (2) 0-0
3. OKC McGuinness (3) 0-0
4. Duncan (4) 0-0
5. Collinsville (5) 0-0
6. Ardmore (6) 0-0
7. Claremore (7) 0-0
8. Edison (8) 0-0
9. Tahlequah (9) 0-0
10. El Reno (--) 1-0
Class 4A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Tuttle (1) 1-0
2. Bethany (2) 0-0
3. Wagoner (3) 0-0
4. Blanchard (4) 0-0
5. Clinton (6) 0-0
6. Weatherford (7) 1-0
7. Poteau (5) 0-1
8. Hilldale (8) 0-0
9. Oologah (9) 0-0
10. Bristow (10) 0-0
Class 3A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. OKC Heritage Hall (1) 0-0
2. Lincoln Christian (2) 1-0
3. Plainview (3) 1-0
4. Sulphur (4) 0-0
5. Berryhill (5) 0-0
6. Kingfisher (6) 0-0
7. Cascia Hall (8) 1-0
8. Idabel (7) 0-0
9. Seminole (9) 0-0
10. Verdigris (10) 0-0
Class 2A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Sperry (1) 0-0
2. Metro Christian (2) 1-0
3. Vian (3) 0-0
4. OKC Millwood (4) 0-0
5. Jones (5) 1-0
6. Beggs (6) 0-0
7. Adair (7) 1-0
8. Kingston (8) 0-0
9. Eufaula (9) 0-0
10. Holland Hall (10) 0-0
Class A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Cashion (1) 1-0
2. Rejoice Christian (2) 0-0
3. Stroud (3) 1-0
4. Thomas (4) 1-0
5. Tonkawa (5) 1-0
6. Pawhuska (6) 1-0
7. Crossings Christian (7) 1-0
8. Gore (8) 1-0
9. Christian Heritage (9) 1-0
10. Colcord (10) 0-0
Class B
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Regent Prep (1) 0-0
2. Davenport (2) 0-0
3. Shattuck (3) 1-0
4. Laverne (4) 0-0
5. Dewar (5) 0-0
6. Prue (7) 1-0
7. Keota (8) 1-0
8. Pioneer (9) 0-0
9. Depew (10) 0-0
10. Cherokee (--) 1-0
Class C
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Pond Creek-Hunter (2) 0-0
2. Tipton (1) 0-1
3 SW Covenant (3) 0-0
4. Fox (4) 0-0
5. Coyle (5) 0-0
6. Graham=Dustin (6) 0-0
7. Midway (7) 1-0
8. Timberlake (--) 1-0
9. Buffalo (--) 0-0
10. Medford (10) 0-0