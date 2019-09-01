Jenks vs Mansfield Legacy 18 (copy)

Jenks sophomore Cade Stacy (26) catches a touchdown pass as Mansfield Legacy senior Semaj Johnson defends during Jenks’ 38-0 win Thursday. BRANDON WADE/for the Tulsa World

Class 6AI

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Broken Arrow (1) 1-0

2. Owasso (2) 1-0

3. Jenks (4) 1-0

4. Union (3) 0-1

5. Putnam North (5) 0-0

6. Norman (6) 0-0

7. Edmond Santa Fe (7) 0-0

8. Mustang (8) 0-0

9. Moore (9) 0-0

10. Yukon (10) 1-0

Class 6AII

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Bixby (1) 1-0

2. Stillwater (2) 0-0

3. B.T. Washington (3) 0-1

4. Del City (4) 0-0

5. Sapulpa (6) 0-0

6. Midwest City (5) 0-1

7. Lawton (7) 0-0

8. Muskogee (8) 0-0

9. Choctaw (9) 1-0

10. Bartlesville (--) 0-0

Class 5A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. MWC Carl Albert (1) 0-0

2. Bishop Kelley (2) 0-0

3. OKC McGuinness (3) 0-0

4. Duncan (4) 0-0

5. Collinsville (5) 0-0

6. Ardmore (6) 0-0

7. Claremore (7) 0-0

8. Edison (8) 0-0

9. Tahlequah (9) 0-0

10. El Reno (--) 1-0

Class 4A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Tuttle (1) 1-0

2. Bethany (2) 0-0

3. Wagoner (3) 0-0

4. Blanchard (4) 0-0

5. Clinton (6) 0-0

6. Weatherford (7) 1-0

7. Poteau (5) 0-1

8. Hilldale (8) 0-0

9. Oologah (9) 0-0

10. Bristow (10) 0-0

Class 3A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. OKC Heritage Hall (1) 0-0

2. Lincoln Christian (2) 1-0

3. Plainview (3) 1-0

4. Sulphur (4) 0-0

5. Berryhill (5) 0-0

6. Kingfisher (6) 0-0

7. Cascia Hall (8) 1-0

8. Idabel (7) 0-0

9. Seminole (9) 0-0

10. Verdigris (10) 0-0

Class 2A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Sperry (1) 0-0

2. Metro Christian (2) 1-0

3. Vian (3) 0-0

4. OKC Millwood (4) 0-0

5. Jones (5) 1-0

6. Beggs (6) 0-0

7. Adair (7) 1-0

8. Kingston (8) 0-0

9. Eufaula (9) 0-0

10. Holland Hall (10) 0-0

Class A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Cashion (1) 1-0

2. Rejoice Christian (2) 0-0

3. Stroud (3) 1-0

4. Thomas (4) 1-0

5. Tonkawa (5) 1-0

6. Pawhuska (6) 1-0

7. Crossings Christian (7) 1-0

8. Gore (8) 1-0

9. Christian Heritage (9) 1-0

10. Colcord (10) 0-0

Class B

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Regent Prep (1) 0-0

2. Davenport (2) 0-0

3. Shattuck (3) 1-0

4. Laverne (4) 0-0

5. Dewar (5) 0-0

6. Prue (7) 1-0

7. Keota (8) 1-0

8. Pioneer (9) 0-0

9. Depew (10) 0-0

10. Cherokee (--) 1-0

Class C

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Pond Creek-Hunter (2) 0-0

2. Tipton (1) 0-1

3 SW Covenant (3) 0-0

4. Fox (4) 0-0

5. Coyle (5) 0-0

6. Graham=Dustin (6) 0-0

7. Midway (7) 1-0

8. Timberlake (--) 1-0

9. Buffalo (--) 0-0

10. Medford (10) 0-0

