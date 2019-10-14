Broken Arrow (37-2) plays archrival Union (24-13) at 4 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 6A state softball tournament
Pairings for the final tournaments of the fastpitch season were announced Monday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
All action is at The Ballfields at Firelake, 18160 Rangeline, Shawnee.
In other 6A first-round games involving area teams, Sand Springs (23-12) faces Moore (25-10) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and Owasso (24-13) plays defending champion Westmoore (30-8) at 6:30 p.m.
Pryor (25-10) plays Collinsville (25-7) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round rematch from last year’s 5A state tournament. Pryor won last year’s game 5-0 and went on to a state runner-up finish, losing to Carl Albert in the championship game.
Tahlequah (22-17) plays Durant (24-13) at 6:30 p.m. in another 5A first-round matchup involving area schools.
In the 4A tournament, Hilldale (29-3), a state semifinalist last year, faces Tecumseh (26-11) at 1:30 p.m. Skiatook (21-10) plays Purcell (26-3) at 11 a.m. and Oologah (33-3) plays Lone Grove (27-4) at 6:30.
Class 6A Softball
All games at The Ballfields at Firelake, 18160 Rangeline, Shawnee
THURSDAY
Edmond Memorial (25-8) vs. Edmond Deer Creek (26-9), 11 a.m.; Sand Springs (23-12) vs. Moore (25-10), 1:30 p.m.; Broken Arrow (37-2) vs. Union (24-13), 4 p.m.; Owasso (24-13) vs. Westmoore (30-8), 6:30.
FRIDAY
SS/Moore winner vs. Edmond Memorial/Deer Creek winner, 11 a.m.; BA/Union winner vs. Westmoore/Owasso winner, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 5 p.m.
Class 5A Softball
All games at The Ballfields at Firelake, 18160 Rangeline, Shawnee
THURSDAY
Carl Albert (27-5) vs. El Reno (22-12), 11 a.m.; Pryor (25-10) vs. Collinsville (25-7), 1:30 p.m.; Piedmont (23-7) vs. Woodward (26-7), 4 p.m.; Tahlequah (22-17) vs. Durant (24-13), 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
CA/El Reno winner vs. Pryor/Collinsville winner, 1:30 p.m.; Woodward/Piedmont winner vs. Tahlequah/Durant winner, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 2:30 p.m.
Class 4A Softball
All games at The Ballfields at Firelake, 18160 Rangeline, Shawnee
THURSDAY
Skiatook (21-10) vs. Purcell (26-3), 11 a.m.; Hilldale (29-3) vs. Tecumseh (26-11), 1:30 p.m.; Newcastle (28-6) vs. Muldrow (21-12), 4 p.m.; Oologah (33-3) vs. Lone Grove (27-4), 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Tecumseh/Hilldale winner vs. Skiatook/Purcell winner, 11 a.m.; Newcastle/Muldrow winner vs. Oologah/Lone Grove winner, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, noon.