Sequoyah Tahlequah softball coach Jeff Turtle has been chosen as a finalist for national coach of the year in softball, as chosen by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.
Turtle guided the Indians to the 2018 Class 3A fast pitch softball title and oversees a program that has made 13 consecutive trips to the state tournament.
The NHSACA honors coaches of the year in 19 sports, based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championships and career winning percentage. Turtle was nominated by the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
Eight finalist in each sport will be honored during the national awards banquet, July 23 in Lincoln, Nebraska, as part of the NHSACA convention.