Now that basketball has been pushed off to the side for a while, how does the coronavirus threat affect high school spring sports?
Administrators are cautiously optimistic. That’s the good news. The bad news is everything could change in a heartbeat.
“Things could change in the time it takes me to get back to my office and my emails,” Jenks athletic director Tony Dillingham said.
Administrators are looking through a short window, and many don’t know what they don’t know.
“In my opinion, there’s a little more (coronavirus information) out there than we’re being told,” said Gil Cloud, director of athletics for the Tulsa Public Schools.
“For the NCAA to cut their spring championships is pretty interesting,” Cloud said. “The bottom line is, ‘Why are they doing that? What do they know that the rest of us don’t know?’ ... I wish somebody could share.”
Mike Nunley, AD for the Edmond district, said, “We’re in a fluid situation. At the start of the week, my focus was day-to-day. Right now, it’s, ‘What will happen in the next 20 minutes?’”
New information arrives with the suddenness of a sucker punch.
In short order Thursday, the NCAA canceled not only its postseason national basketball tournaments but all spring championships, and the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball suspended or postponed their seasons.
“Is this not the craziest time you’ve ever seen?” asked Todd Dilbeck, athletic director for the Oklahoma City Public Schools. “It’s been eye-opening how quickly everything has trickled down to the high school level.”
The trickle-down suggests that if all of those other activities have to be postponed or canceled, why not high school spring sports such as baseball, soccer, golf, track and tennis?
An easy answer is that barring out-of-state travel, competition with a so-far lightly infected state doesn’t seem the most egregious risk of spreading the disease.
That’s why those trips to Florida, Arizona and elsewhere, staples for many of the state’s most prestigious baseball programs, are among the first casualties of the coronavirus age.
Owasso’s Rams have been going to the Sunshine State for more than two decades. But this year’s trip to Lakeland, Florida, is off, as well as those for Broken Arrow, Jenks, Union, Berryhill, Edison and many others.
For the games they miss by not making those trips, some teams will be allowed to schedule spring break contests. Others will not. The Edmond district was forced to cancel a 16-game tournament during spring break because so many teams were pulling out.
Edmond teams may practice during the break but not schedule games, Nunley said.
While administrators seem unwilling to pull the plug on spring sports, many are deferring those decisions. Activities will be curtailed during spring break, and the message to coaches is “Check back on March 23,” the day classroom instruction resumes.
On Friday, the Oklahoma City district and a few others joined TPS in deciding to close campus for spring break.
No athletic contests, practices or use of athletic facilities will be allowed — not even for the basketball teams that qualified for state and hope to stay sharp in case the tournaments are eventually rescheduled.
Cloud said TPS custodial crews will continue to work during spring break and will have ample opportunity to clean and disinfect facilities for when the athletes return to campus in nine days.
“We’re wanting to protect our students athletes and coaches from the virus because we aren’t exactly sure where it’s at and when it will (appear), and it’s better to fail on the safe side of the decision,” Cloud said.