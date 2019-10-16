Class 6A
Broken Arrow Tigers
Record: 37-2
State titles: 11 (1979, ’85, ’89, ’96, ’98, 2001-03, ’06, ’08-09)
Notes: McKayla Carney has spearheaded the Tigers’ offense with 60 hits, including 13 for extra bases. She also has 35 RBIs. … Maci Cole leads the Tigers with 17 stolen bases. … Savannah Evans has a team-high 10 home runs, along with 49 RBIs. … The Tigers won the District 6A-4 title.
Union Redskins
Record: 24-13
State titles: 4 (1976, ’92, ’99, 2011)
Notes: AD Young is the team leader with 17 stolen bases. … Unique Robinson leads Union with 43 RBIs. … Kallie Lund is 10-4 with a 3.90 ERA.
Owasso Rams
Record: 24-13
State titles: 1 (1995)
Notes: Paige Knight is hitting .464 with 39 RBIs and five homers. … Lily Shaw has a .411 batting average with 22 RBIs and five homers. She also has a 1.30 ERA as a pitcher. … The Rams were District 6A-3 champions.
Sand Springs Sandites
Record: 23-12
State titles: None
Notes: Sabrina Usher is hitting .470 with 54 RBIs. … Aliyah Taff has a 12-7 pitching record with a 1.13 ERA. … Felicity Horn and Madison Lee have combined for 36 RBIs. … Rachel Jones has recorded two walk-off hits in the past two weeks, against Collinsville and Sapulpa. She also had the go-ahead hit late in the game against Choctaw in a 2-1 victory.
Class 5A
Pryor Tigers
Record: 25-10
State titles: 2 (1987, 2016)
Notes: In the regional tournament, Keitian Bell was 4-for-12 with five RBIs. Olivia Cummings pitched in all three games, logging 17 innings and recording 26 strikeouts. She was also 5-for-10 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs. … Tulsa commit Kennedy Cramer was 5-for-11 in regional play with one homer and four RBIs. … The Tigers edged Collinsville for the 5A-3 title.
Collinsville Cardinals
Record: 25-7
State titles: 3 (1972, 2005, ’15)
Notes: Senior pitcher Elizabeth Aman has recorded seven shutouts this year, and she has a 1.52 ERA with 116 strikeouts. … Senior third baseman/catcher Fallin Sexton is slugging .670 with 15 extra-base hits and 22 RBIs.
Tahlequah Tigers
Record: 22-17
State titles: None
Notes: Senior third baseman McKenna Wofford is hitting .505 with 15 doubles, seven homers and 47 RBIs. She’s also slugging .847. … Junior second baseman Betty Danner has driven in 36 runs, and sophomore shortstop Lexi Hannah leads the team with 13 stolen bases.
Class 4A
Oologah Mustangs
Record: 33-3
State titles: 7 (1988-89, ’92, ’93, ’98, ’99, 2012)
Notes: Kenzie Chacon has been dangerous in the pitching circle and at the plate. She’s logged 128 innings pitched with 188 strikeouts with a 19-2 record and 0.93 ERA. She’s hitting .429 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs. … Ballie Runner is 13-2 with 1.30 ERA. She also has 30 RBIs. … Emma Gill and Kiah Purdunn have combined for 56 RBIs, and Purdunn has 37 stolen bases. … The Mustangs were District 4A-7 champions.
Hilldale Hornets
Record: 29-3
State titles: 1 (2013)
Notes: Drew Riddle is hitting .460 with seven homers and 44 RBIs. She’s also 10-0 in the pitching circle with a 1.16 ERA and 81 strikeouts. … Celeste Wood is batting .454 with 21 RBIs. … Kaylee Sanchez, Keely Ibarra and Makayla Williams have combined for 79 RBIs. Williams also is 19-2 with a 0.908 ERA and 93 strikeouts. … The Hornets were District 4A-6 champions.
Skiatook Bulldogs
Record: 21-10
State titles: 1 (2001)
Notes: The Bulldogs have a team fielding percentage of .932. … Senior pitcher Piper Hand is 16-3 with a 1.74 ERA and 116 strikeouts. … Junior shortstop Bailey Henderson, junior right fielder Haylee Rooks, sophomore third baseman Madi Drummond, sophomore second baseman Rylee Anglen, sophomore catcher Ryleigh Lynn and freshman center fielder Avery King all sport batting average of .333 or better. … The Bulldogs won District 4A-8.