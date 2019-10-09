STATE SOFTBALL CAPSULES
Class 3A
Tahlequah Sequoyah Indians
Record: 41-2
State titles: 1 (2018)
Notes: The Indians won their first fast-pitch state championship last year by outscoring Pocola, Tishomingo and Washington by a combined 22-5 at the state tournament. … Tahlequah Sequoyah hasn’t lost since Sept. 7, a 3-1 setback against Tishomingo at the Silo tournament. … Amiah Galcatcher is the team’s leading hitter with a .523 batting average, nine home runs and 53 RBIs. Lexy Keys is hitting .505 with 35 RBIs and 26 stolen bases. Senior pitcher Madi Joice has a 1.38 ERA with 124 strikeouts in 121 innings.
Dewey Bulldoggers
Record: 20-15
State titles: 7 (1984-1986, ’88, ’90, ’91, ’94)
Notes: The Bulldoggers knocked off Henryetta and Valliant (twice) to win a regional championship and claim a spot at state for the first time since 2003. Dewey won those three games by a combined score of 33-18. … Dewey’s top offensive threats are junior second baseman Tristan Hinkle (.874 slugging percentage, 44 runs, 38 RBIs, 21 extra-base hits and 23 stolen bases) and sophomore center fielder Gabby Higbee (.624 batting average, 1.086 slugging percentage, 45 RBIs, 18 doubles, seven homers and 44 stolen bases).
Adair Warriors
Record: 29-8
State titles: 5 (1987, ’95, ’97, 2001, ’06)
Notes: The Warriors back in the state tournament for the first time since 2008. … Adair needed five games during regional play to capture a state berth. Warriors beat Antlers and Morris and went 2-1 against Pocola, including two walk-off victories on the second day of the tournament. … Atleigh Branham was named District 3A-8 offensive player of the year with a .582 batting average with 10 homers, 14 doubles, 5 triples and 52 RBIs. ... Sidnie Dobbs leads Warriors pitchers with 23 wins. ... Sayge Vickrey, Jamie Moore and Kylie Burgess have combined for 87 RBIs.
Class 2A
Stroud Tigers
Record: 27-4
State titles: None
Notes: A loss to Oklahoma Union on the first day of the regional forced the Tigers to win four games to earn a state tournament berth. Stroud defeated Oklahoma Union twice by a combined score of 15-11 on the second day of the tournament. … Pitcher Alyssa DeLeon and catcher Katlyn Hughey have been the team’s primary battery, with a 1.80 ERA and more than 20 wins.