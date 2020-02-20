When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center, Jenks
Boys
CLASS 6A
Defending champion: Jenks
Team to beat: Jenks. The Trojans look unbeatable, as they overwhelm the competition with superior depth, as well as their own high-end stars. They won the East Regional by a huge margin (157 points over runner-up Bartlesville), winning three individual events and two relays and having six other top-three finishes. Austin Bick won the 200-yard individual medley and was second in the 500-yard freestyle, Andrew Truong won the 100 free and was third in the 50 free, Austin Sung won the 100 butterfly, Grant Stucky was second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 200 IM, Morne Wolmarans was second in the 100 breaststroke and Jazz Widney was second in the 200 free. Jenks has 12 top-five seed times, with 14 among the top eight and 22 among the top 16.
Team to watch: Norman North. Last year’s state runner-up (after winning it all in 2018), the Timberwolves are once again formidable, taking the West Regional by 102 points over Edmond North. They have five No. 1 seed times for state, as well as two top-seeded relays, so they will win plenty of medals. Norman North will be hurt, though, by its 200 medley relay being disqualified at the regional, which keeps it out of the state meet. Also, North is not nearly as deep as Jenks, with just six top-eight seed times and 13 in the top 16.
CLASS 5A
Defending champion: Bishop Kelley
Team to beat: Bishop Kelley. Get the state championship plaque ready now. The Comets are the overwhelming favorites to repeat, especially after their dominating victory at the East Regional, when they amassed 554 points, well in front of runner-up Harrah with 308. Kelley won 10 of the 11 events, and came in second in the other one, and enters state with a lot of high-end depth. Reigning All-World Swimmer of the Year Jack Callan won both of his events and has the top seed times for state, while Tyler Hoang and River Kirkland also own top seed times. Overall, the Comets have an amazing 14 top-five seed times, with 20 among the top 16.
Team to watch: Midwest City Carl Albert. The West Regional winner by just 15 points over runner-up Altus, Carl Albert will be battling it out with Altus once again at state ... for second place. With five top-five seed times, seven in the top eight and 20 among the top 16, the Titans have good depth, but so does Altus, which enters with six top-five seed times, and 19 among the top 16. That will be the only drama in the 5A battle.
Girls
CLASS 6A
Defending champion: Bartlesville
Team to beat: Jenks. After finishing second last year, the Trojans look ready to win their first state title since 2010. They claimed the East Regional by a large margin (128.5 points over Bixby), thanks to their depth, with just one individual and one relay victory and five top-three finishes. Laney Fenton won the 100 breaststroke and finished second in the 500 free, Jasmine Rau placed second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 50 free, and Janci Pangburn was second in the 100 free. But the Trojans have nine top-five seed times, 13 in the top eight and 21 among the top 16, and that will score them a lot of points.
Team to watch: Bixby. The Spartans finished a distant second at the East Regional and look destined for runners-up status at state, which would be their best finish. They have five top-five seed times, including Kendall Stieben with the top time for the 100 free and second in the 50 free, and Kayley Henderson, who is third in the 200 free, as well as eight top-eight seed times and 11 in the top 16. Bixby’s main competition for second place will be Edmond North, which won the West Regional by 75 points over Norman North and have four top-five seed times, seven in the top eight and 15 among the top 16.
CLASS 5A
Defending champion: Carl Albert
Team to beat: Carl Albert. After winning last year’s state championship by just 15 points over runner-up Altus, Carl Albert once again looks to be the top team in 5A. It won the West Regional by a wide margin (128 points over Altus), prevailing with impressive depth that sets it apart, despite claiming just one relay and no individual races. The Titans enter the state meet with five top-five seed times, with 11 in the top eight and 23 among the top 16.
Team to watch: Fort Gibson. The Tigers, who finished 46 points behind Harrah for the East Regional title, will be in the mix for the runner-up spot along with Harrah and Altus because it also has pretty good depth. With three top-five seed times (Haylee Schapp in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke and Sadie Allen in the 100 butterfly), seven in the top eight and 16 among the top 16, Fort Gibson will score a lot of points, perhaps even more than Harrah, which has just two top-five seed times, five in the top eight and 15 in the top 16.