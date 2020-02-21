JENKS -- The Bishop Kelley boys are well on their way to claiming their second consecutive Class 5A state swimming championship after a strong performance in the preliminary round Friday at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center.
While no scores were generated on Friday, the proceedings established the A and B heat finalists for Saturday’s races that will count toward the scoring, with the top eight times in each event qualifying for the A heat and Nos. 9-16 reaching the B heat.
With 16 swimmers qualified for A heats and six for B heats, the Comets will have a huge opportunity on Saturday to rack up points and secure another championship. By contrast, the West Regional's top two teams, Midwest City Carl Albert and Altus, will likely be battling for state runner-up.
Carl Albert has qualified five in the A heats and 12 B heat swimmers, while Altus has eight in A heats and 13 in B heats.
“Very successful day for us. We had a lot of (personal records). It was awesome,” Kelley coach Ellen Glasgow said. “We had one kid drop 14 seconds in his 500 free -- it was great to see.”
As expected, reigning All-World Swimmer of the Year Jack Callan had the top times in each of his events, setting state records in both the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 40.60 seconds) and 500 free (4:37.74). Both times topped marks originally set by his brother, Patrick (the 200 free from 2016, the 500 free in 2015). His 500 free time was 24 seconds faster than the second-place swimmer, teammate Sam Duda, and Duda beat third-place qualifier Canyon Hart of Altus by 18 seconds.
“He beat his brother's records -- that was so nice to see. He was pumped,” Glasgow said about Callan. “He told me, ‘I’m going all out on that 200 free. I got two chances to beat that one.’ He was a little more confident in his 500, since he swam significantly faster at regionals.”
Kelley’s Tyler Hoang also posted top times in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, and the Comets’ 200 and 400 free relays also finished with the best times.
Freshman Owen Anderson was the swimmer to whom Glasgow alluded, as he cut his 500 free time from 5:54.66 at the East Regional (when he finished sixth) to the seventh-best time at 5:40.84.
In the girls’ competition, it appears that defending 5A champion Carl Albert is poised to repeat. With nine swimmers qualified for A heats and 10 for B heats, despite one unfortunate disqualification of a swimmer who would have been in the 200 IM A final, the Titans have the most opportunities to pile up the points Saturday.
Fort Gibson, the East Regional runner-up (46 points behind Harrah), looks to be in pretty good shape to challenge for second place on Saturday, with seven A heat swimmers -- Chantell Ramsey in the 200 free and 100 backstroke, Haylee Schapp in the 200 IM and 100 back, Sadie Allen in the 100 butterfly and 500 free, and Sarah Townsend in the 100 breaststroke -- and seven B heat finalists.
“The girls did well. We had a couple that I was kind of disappointed in their times, but I think we moved a lot through to the medal round,” Fort Gibson coach Connie Dean said. “We’ll wait and see. All of our relays dropped time. Happy about the girls, overall.”
Harrah, with seven in A heats and seven in B heats, and Altus, which has seven A heat finalists and six in the B heats, should also be in the mix for second place.