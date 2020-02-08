At Jenks
Class 6A
Boys
Team standings: 1. Jenks 476, 2. Bartlesville 319, 3. Union 294, 4. Shawnee 171, 5. Stillwater 148, 6. Ponca City 134, 7. Booker T Washington 130, 8. Bixby 116, 9. Owasso 94, 10. Broken Arrow 74, 11.Enid 39, 12. Choctaw 36, 13. Edison 21
Individual results
200-yard medley relay: 1. Jenks, 1:36.21; 2. Bartlesville, 1:40.2; 3. Union, 1:42.34. 200 freestyle: 1. Danny Sibley, Union, 1:43.20; 2. Jazz Widney, Jenks, 1:44.07; 3. Austin Sung, Jenks, 1:47.55. 200 individual medley: 1. Austin Bick, Jenks, 1:55.67; 2. Trenton Vonhartitzsch, Union, 1:57.14; 3. Grant Stucky, Jenks, 1:57.21. 50 freestyle: 1. Gavin Sires, Stillwater, 21.42; 2. Tate Burdick, Ponca City, 21.65; 3. Andrew Truong, Jenks, 21.75. 100 butterfly: 1. Austin Sung, Jenks, 53.62; 2. Colin Goddard, Bartlesville, 53.78; 3. Preston WIllis, Bartlesville, 53.79. 100 freestyle: 1. Andrew Troung, Jenks, 47.58; 2. Tate Burdick, Ponca City, 47.74; 3. Sean Wood, Owasso, 49.86. 500 freestyle: 1. Danny, Sibley, Union, 4:42.06; 2. Austin Bick, Jenks, 4:45.89; 3. Johnathon Keith, Jenks, 4:58.90. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Jenks, 2:26.92; 2. Ponca City, 1:34.06; 3. Bartlesville, 1:35.26. 100 backstroke: 1. Gavin Sires, Stillwater, 51.36; 2. Grant Stucky, Jenks, 53.52; 3. Will Englehart, Bartlesville, 53.69. 100 breaststroke: 1. Trenton Vonhartitzsch, Union, 59.24; 2. Morne Wolmarans, Jenks, 59.93; 3. Kyle Peterson, Bartlesville, 1:02.26. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Union, 3:17.96; 2. Jenks, 3:19.91; 3. Bartlesville, 3:26.18
Girls
1. Jenks 406, 2. Bixby 277.5, 3. Union 246, 4. Shawnee 214.5, 5. Bartlesville 191, 6. Owasso 128, 7. Broken Arrow 114, 8. Muskogee 94, 9. Booker T Washington 130, 10. Enid 79, 11. Ponca City 75, 12. Stillwater 69, 13. Claremore 62, 14. Edison 47, 15. Choctaw 36
Individual results
200 medly relay: 1. Bixby, 1:51; 2. Jenks, 1:52.77; 3.Shawnee, 1:54.27. 200 free: 1. Sylvia Admire, Claremore, 1:57.12; 2. Courtney Posey, Union, 1.57.70; 3. Kayley Henderson, Bixby, 1:58.40. 200 IM: 1. Piper McNeil, Shawnee, 2:07.17; 2. Kelly Vu, Union, 2:16.56; 3. Eva Webb, Shawnee, 2:17.24. 50 free: 1. Sydney Perry, Bartlesville, 24.07; 2. Kendall Stieben, Bixby, 24.51; 3. Jasmine Rau, Jenks, 25.17. 100 butterfly: 1. Sydney Perry, Bartlesville, 58.07; 2. Jasmine Rau, Jenks, 59.46; 3. Savannah Jacoway, Bixby, 1:01.40. 100 freestyle: 1. Kendall Stieben, Bixby, 54.09; 2. Janci Pangburn, Jenks, 55.47; 3. Abigail McMahon, Union, 56.09;. 500 freestyle: 1. Sylvia Admire, CLaremore, 5:12.78; 2. Laney Fenton, Jenks, 5:15.87; 3. Courtney Posey, Union, 5:17.83. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Shawnee, 1:42.63; 2. Bartlesville, 1:43.15; 3. Union, 1:44.17. 100 backstroke: 1. Piper McNeil, Shawnee, 56.53; 2. Kayley Henderson, Bixby, 59.84; 3. Abigail McMahon, Union, 1:00.45. 100 breaststroke: 1. Laney Fenton, Jenks, 1:08.36; 2. Amaya Oliphant, Jenks, 1:08.87; 3. Klair Bradley, Muskogee, 1:10.20. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Jenks, 3:42.50; 2. Bixby, 3:42.99; 3. Union, 3.50.67
Class 5A
Boys
Team standings: 1. Bishop Kelley 554, 2. Harrah 308, 3. Bishop McGuiness 300, 4. Fort Gibson 199, 5. Oologah 153, 6. Memorial 86, 7. Regent Prep 65, 8. Oklahoma Bible 28
Individual results
200 medley relay: 1. Bishop Kelley 1:45.22, 2. Harrah 1:49.54; 3. Bishop McGuiness 1:50.30. 200 freestyle: 1. Jack Callan, Bishop Kelley, 1:41.35; 2. Sam Duda, Bishop Kelley, 1:52.35; 3. Jack Turk, Bishop McGuiness, 2:08.40. 200 IM: 1. Tyler Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 2:03.76; 2. Seth David, Harrah, 2:12.72, 3. Colin Martin, Ft. Gibson, 2:14.56. 50 freestyle: 1. Ian Wilson, Bishop Kelley, 22.41; 2. Preston Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 23.41; 3. Dalton Ross, Ft. Gibson, 24.01. 00 butterfly: 1. Tyler Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 55.17; 2. Paul Hunt, Bishop Kelley, 55.46; 3. River Kirkland. 100 freestyle: 1. Preston Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 50.04; 2. Ian Wilson, Bishop Kelley, 50.54; 3. Gage Story, Harrah, 52.11. 500 freestyle: 1. Jack Callan, Bishop Kelley, 4:32.83; 2. Sam Duda, Bishop Kelley, 5:07.35; 3. Joe Rollins, Ft. Gibson, 5:27.85. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 1:31.81; 2. Harrah, 1:40.11; 3. Bishop McGuiness, 1:42.31. 100 backstroke: 1. Gage Story, Harrah, 57.57; 2. Camp Bonds, Regent Prep, 59.13; 3. Dalton Ross, Ft. Gibson, 1:00.44. 100 breaststroke: 1. Pruitt Durham, Regent Prep, 1:02.69; 2. Paul Hunt, Bishop Kelley, 1:05.87; 3. Max Bunnag, Bishop McGuiness, 1:07.23. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 3:20.40; 2. Bishop McGuiness, 3:45.56; 3. Ft. Gibson, 3:50.06
Girls
Team standings: 1. Harrah 429, 2. Fort Gibson 383, 3. Bishop McGuiness 308, 4. Bishop Kelley 195, 5. Oologah 168, 6. Memorial 77, 7. Metro Christian 50, 8. Regent Prep 14
Individual results
200 medley relay: 1. Bishop Kelley 2:06.83, 2. Fort Gibson 2:07.84, 3. Harrah 2:10.87. 200 freestyle: 1. Victoria Whitbeck, Bishop McGuiness, 1:58.94; 2. Abbey Mink, Bishop Kelley, 2:09.07; 3. Gabrielle Packard, Metro Christian, 2:10.43. 200 IM: 1. Kylie Catton, Harrah, 2:20.87; 2. Haylee Schapp, Ft. Gibson, 2:27.24; 3. Holly Fuhrmann, Bishop McGuiness, 2:43.66. 50 freestyle: 1. Mia Pendleton, 25.41; 2. Laney Sims, Bishop Kelley, 27.16; 3. Sara Lau, Bishop McGuiness, 28.16. 100 butterfly: Sadie Allen, 1. Ft. Gibson, 1:11.16, 2. Holly Fuhrmann, Bishop McGuiness, 1:13.55, 3. Riley Raasch, Ft. Gibson, 1:17.28. 100 freestyle: 1. Mia Pendleton, Oologah, 56.86; 2. Taylor French, Ft. Gibson, 1:03.35; 3. Sara Lau, Bishop McGuiness, 1:03.76. 500 freestyle: 1. Abbey Mink, Bishop Kelley, 5:31.24; 2. Gabrielle Packard, Metro Christian, 5:31.58; 3. Sadie Allen, Ft. Gibson, 6:17.41. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 1:52.61; 2. Bishop McGuiness, 1:52.86; 3. Harrah, 1:54.75. 100 backstroke: 1. Victoria Whitbeck, Bishop McGuiness, 1:01.91; 2. Haylee Schapp, Ft. Gibson, 1:06.40; 3. Macie Middendorf, Harrah, 1:11.46. 100 breaststroke: 1. Kylie Catton, Harrah, 1:13.18; 2. Laney Sims, Bishop Kelley, 1:19.76; 3. Sarah Townsend, Ft. Gibson, 1:23.58;. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Ft. Gibson, 4:11.15; 2. Bishop McGuiness, 4:12.48; 3. Harrah, 4:21.01