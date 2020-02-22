JENKS — It was a fitting way for the state’s most decorated swimmer to go out.
Led by reigning All World Swimmer of the Year Jack Callan, Bishop Kelley’s boys team dominated the competition to claim its second consecutive Class 5A state championship Saturday at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center.
Kelley amassed 403 points, well ahead Altus (255) and Midwest City Carl Albert (245).
As expected, Callan won both of his individual events — the 200- and 500-yard freestyle — by comfortable margins, falling just short of the state records he set in both during Friday’s preliminaries (which topped his older brother Patrick’s marks from 2016 and ’15, respectively). He also anchored the Comets’ winning 200 and 400 free relays, helping Kelley set state records in both, breaking the school’s own marks from 2018.
“The individual records were awesome — it was something I was chasing — but nothing’s better than setting records with your teammates,” Callan said. “Those relay records, they mean the world to me.”
Callan, a senior, acknowledged it was a little bittersweet for this to have been his final high school swim meet.
“This is what we’ve been chasing all season, so to finally have it happen for the second year in a row is amazing,” he said. “It’s a mix — obviously heart-broken to have to leave this team, but I’m glad we were able to end it on such a high note.”
With 16 swimmers competing in A heats and six more in B heats, the Comets had more opportunities to score points, and they took advantage of it. In addition to Callan’s two triumphs, Paul Hunt won the 100 butterfly and the Comets won all three relays.
Additionally, Hunt placed second in the 100 breaststroke, Sam Duda was third in the 200 free and second in the 500 free, Tyler Hoang placed second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 butterfly, Ian Wilson was third in both the 50 and 100 free, and Preston Hoang was second in the 100 free. Overall, Kelley had 14 top-five finishes, compared to five top-fivers for second-place Altus.
Other individual winners were OKC Heritage Hall’s Owen Flynn in the 200 IM and 100 breast, Bridge Creek’s Caleb Gregory in both the 50 free and 100 free, and Carl Albert’s Kaleb Putman in the 100 backstroke.
In the girls’ competition, Carl Albert won its second title in a row, compiling 269 points. Fort Gibson was second with 220, edging Altus (212.5).
For Fort Gibson, Haylee Schapp placed fourth in the 200 IM and the 100 back, and Sadie Allen finished second in the 100 fly and sixth in the 500 free.
“We knew it was really close,” said Tigers coach Connie Dean, who broke into tears upon seeing the final standings. “I’m retiring after this, so this is my last year with them. We knew that we were behind Altus coming into today and we told them where they needed to move up, and every place we told them, that’s what they did.”
While Bishop Kelley finished sixth with 168 points, Abbey Mink enjoyed an epic day, cutting 11 seconds off her preliminary time from Friday to win the 200 free, and then slicing 27 seconds from her prelim time to claim victory in the 500 free. She also helped the Comets win the 200 free relay and place second in the 200 medley relay.
“She came out swinging,” Comets coach Ellen Glasgow said. “She backed off a little bit (Friday) so she could go all-out here, and she knew we’d need her to be all-out for those relays.”
Other individual winners were OKC Heritage Hall’s Gracie Shapard in both the 100 free and 100 back, Newcastle’s Ashley Leader in the 100 fly and 100 breast, Heritage Hall’s Dylan Beeson in the 200 IM and Oologah’s Mia Pendleton in the 50 free. Pendleton also placed second in the 100 free.