JENKS — The Jenks boys and girls swim teams showed that they were prepared to do whatever it takes to pull off the rare double team state championship.
On Friday in their home pool at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center, it seemed like almost every Trojans swimmer improved on their times from the East Regional on Feb. 8, and as a result, both teams are in great position to claim Class 6A championships Saturday.
In the boys’ competition, the defending champion Trojans enter the final round with what appears to be an overwhelming advantage. With Friday’s prelims setting the stage for Saturday’s point-scoring by having the top eight times qualify for the A heat finals and Nos. 9-16 making it to the B heats, all of which accumulate points, Jenks has a lot more opportunities to pile up points than its competitors.
The Trojans placed 14 swimmers into A heats and 11 into B heats, including top times from Jazz Widney in the 200-yard freestyle, Grant Stucky in the 200-yard individual medley and Morne Wolmarans in the 100 breaststroke. They also had the top time in the 200 medley relay and second-best times in the 200 and 400 free relays.
“We have been dropping time like crazy,” Jenks coach Diego Henao said. “This is just prelims and they know that. They have to be intelligent, they have to know what’s their next level. Is it top 16 or top eight? If it’s top eight, they need to go get it. We have goals for every single swimmer from early in the season, and they know what they should be working on.”
Wolmarans said he is excited to see how another championship, the team’s third in four years, might help promote swimming at Jenks.
“It’s nice to win, obviously, but it’s really good for the school,” he said, “because I know at Jenks, it’s all about football, baseball, basketball, the usual — it’s Oklahoma. But with a pool like this and a team like this, doing that and getting everybody’s attention, it’s really good for Oklahoma swimming.”
West Regional champion Norman North seems set to finish as runner-up, securing seven A heat spots and seven in B heats. The Timberwolves, state runners-up last year and champions in 2018, also had three top individual times and two top relay times.
Bartlesville could be close, though, with eight A heat qualifiers and eight B heat swimmers.
The Jenks girls also enter Day 2 with a dramatic advantage in sheer numbers, as they put 17 swimmers into A heats and four into B heats. The Trojans had two top times in individual races (Jasmine Rau in the 100 butterfly and Laney Fenton in the 500 free), as well as the top time in the 200 medley relay. Mainly, though, they overwhelmed their opponents with high-end depth.
The possibility of a double win, which hasn’t been done since Norman North pulled it off in 2014, and the likelihood of the girls claiming their first title since 2010, would mean a lot.
“That’s really exciting because the girls team hasn’t won in a long time and the guys team is coming off a win last year, so for us to both win would be really exciting and fun,” said Rau, who also posted the third-best time in the 50 free.
Bixby is in the race for second place, which would be its highest finish ever, but West Regional champion Edmond North looks to have the edge. While Bixby has five A heat swimmers and five in B heats, including Kendall Stieben snagging the top time in the 100 free, Edmond North boasts six in A heats and nine in B heats. Also in the mix is Union, with eight A heat finalists and two in B heats.
“Mostly, we did really good,” Bixby coach Christa Thompson said. “Kendall and Kayley (Henderson, who had the second-best times in both the 200 free and 100 backstroke) are in a good position to hopefully get first places tomorrow, our relays are in good spots. The majority of my swimmers did well, dropped time.”