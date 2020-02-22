JENKS — It was never really in doubt, but once it finally happened, it was a monumental achievement.
For the Jenks boys, it was a familiar feeling. They rolled to a huge victory to claim their second straight Class 6A state swimming championship and third in the past four years Saturday in their home pool at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center.
The Trojans girls also dominated the competition, claiming their first state title since 2010, giving Jenks the first double triumph since Norman North pulled it off in 2014.
With a huge advantage in depth, the Jenks girls compiled 382 points, well ahead of Edmond North with 224. Union was a close third with 214.
Jenks, which finished second at state by 22 points last season, had three individual winners — Laney Fenton in both the 500-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and Janci Pangburn in the 100 free.
Out of 17 A heat finalists, the Trojans had 12 top-five finishers.
Jasmine Rau placed third in the 50 free and second in the 100 butterfly, Jasmine Moss was third in the 100 fly, and the Trojans won the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
“I kind of can’t believe it right now. I’ve been crying,” Fenton said. “Since last year when we lost by, like, 20 points, it feels really good to finally win. I’m so proud of the girls and the work they’ve put in. It’s been a great season.”
For Union, coming in third was an impressive accomplishment. Courtney Posey won the 200 free and placed third in the 500 free, and Kelly Vu was third in the 200 individual medley.
“I’m super proud of them,” Union first-year coach Lynne Gorman said. “To have a new coach come in and for them to have this kind of success is a testament to them buying in and to me buying in to who they are. It’s been a real fun year.”
Other individual winners were Shawnee freshman Piper McNeil in both the 200 IM and 100 backstroke (in which she set a state record), and Sydney Perry of Bartlesville in the 50 free and 100 fly.
The Jenks boys also won with overwhelming depth, with 14 swimmers competing in A heat finals and 11 in B heats and amassing 394 points, well ahead of second-place Bartlesville’s 249. Norman North was third with 221.
Despite just one individual triumph (Austin Bick in the 200 IM) and a victory in the 200 medley relay, the Trojans still had 12 top-five finishers. Bick also was second in the 500 free, Jazz Widney placed second in both the 200 free and 100 fly, Grant Stucky was second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 back, Andrew Truong was third in the 100 free, and Morne Wolmarans was second in the 100 breaststroke.
“It was exhilarating. I knew I had to work so much harder, it hurt so bad, but it felt so good,” Bick said about his 200 IM victory. “It’s nice to have all that work that we put in finally pay off.”
Norman North had seven top-five finishers and Bartlesville had just three, but the Bruins had more swimmers accumulating points in both the A heat and B heat finals.
Will Englehart won the 100 backs, Colin Goddard was third in the 100 fly and Kyle Peterson finished third in the 100 breast.
“We’re really excited,” Bartlesville coach Chad Englehart said. “We were able to work it through with our depth and we had a lot of kids have great swims today.”
Norman North claimed five event titless, as Daniel Wilson won the 100 and 200 free (setting state records in both) and Aiden Hayes claimed the 50 free and 100 fly (in which he set a record). The Timberwolves also established a state record in the 200 free relay and won the 400 free relay.
Union, which finished fourth place, took the two other individual races, as Danny Sibley prevailed in the 500 free and Trenton VonHartitzsch won the 100 breast.