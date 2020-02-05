Broken Arrow heading into regional with optimism
In their last tuneup meet before the Class 6A East regional on Friday and Saturday in Jenks, Broken Arrow enjoyed a strong performance at its senior night meet on Jan. 30, facing Bishop Kelley, Edison, Oologah-Talala and Memorial.
The BA girls squad outdistanced runner-up Bishop Kelley (one of the favorites for the 5A regional) by a 194-76 margin, with Edison right behind at 69 points. The Tigers, who were eighth at state in 2019, head into the regional seeking to improve on their sixth-place finish from last year and qualify as many swimmers as possible for the state meet on Feb 14-15.
“I’m feeling pretty optimistic about regionals. We’ve put in a lot of hard work, ramped up our training this year,” Broken Arrow coach Casey Beck said. “We won senior might (and) I think we have a good shot of getting plenty of girls to state.
"It’s tough competition, obviously. Jenks is always tough and they’re probably going to be the state champs this year, but the more that we can get to state, the better our odds are. I have a pretty deep pool of talent. A lot of that is the numbers game.”
Key swimmers for the Tigers include junior Rachel Kramer, who won the 500-yard freestyle at the senior night meet and was second in the 100 butterfly, and senior Sareena Barker, who took second in the 200 free and ninth in the 50 free.
Kramer is this week's Tulsa World swimmer of the week.
“She’s always been a phenomenal swimmer,” Beck said of Kramer, who placed sixth in the 500 free and eighth in the 200 free at last year’s state meet. “She’s swimming times right now that are close to where she finished last season, and we’re not tapered, so I’m pretty excited.
"Sareena Barker, we’ve kind of transitioned -- she used to be a 200 and 500 swimmer. This year, she’s been focusing on sprinting. I think she has a good shot of making it to state and medaling at regionals.”
Beck also praised freshmen Claire McDaris, who won the 100 backstroke and was second in the 100 butterfly; Eleanor York, who was fourth in both the 200 individual medley and 500 free; and Kaylee Stika, who placed second in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 IM. Junior Erica Frescott also finished second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 fly.
The BA boys finished second at the senior night meet, a good 104 points back of defending 5A state champion Bishop Kelley. The Tigers were led by seniors Cody Shepard, who won the 100 breast and was second in the 200 IM, and Joe Natale, who was second in the 100 free.
“I’ve had to work really hard to grow the team,” Beck said of the boys squad. “I started out with just six boys my first year of coaching a couple of years ago, so now I’ve got 13. Obviously there’s still room for growth there. We have some really talented boys and I have some incoming freshmen that are going to be really good down the line.”
As Broken Arrow tries to continue building its swimming program, Beck believes the big pool that is being constructed will help the process quite a bit.
“We go to the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club. It’s just a four-lane, 25-yard pool, which is maxed out right now with our 43 kids (combined on both teams),” Beck said. “I’ve heard that the pool they’re building is going to be big -- they’re going to try to compete with Jenks’ pool. There’s not a big community center to really develop swimmers, so our swimmers have to go to Tulsa or Jenks or Bixby or elsewhere. Actually having that in town, I think that’s going to be a huge benefit for the swim team in the future.”
-- John Tranchina, for the Tulsa World