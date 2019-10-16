Broken Arrow's top-seeded Tigers will play one of the only teams that beat them this season when the 6A state volleyball tournament unfolds at Claremore High School.
The Tigers (30-2) play Jenks (18-14) to start the tournament at 10 a.m. Monday.
The Trojans won in four sets in the Tigers' tournament on Aug. 24, but BA avenged the loss, also winning in four sets on the Trojans' court on Sept. 17.
BA's only other loss came to Victory Christian, one of the favorites for the 5A state title, at the Owasso Invitational on Sept. 20. The Tigers avenged that loss the next day and have won their last 12 matches, including eight in a row in straight sets.
Edmond Santa Fe, last year's 6A champ, returns to defend its title and will play Mustang at 11:45 a.m. Monday at Claremore.
If both advance, the Tigers and Wolves would play in the semifinals, also Monday at Claremore.
Semifinal winners advance to the championship final, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Catoosa High School.
Class 6A volleyball
MONDAY
At Claremore High School
First round: Broken Arrow (30-2) vs. Jenks (18-14), 10 a.m.; Mustang (29-4) vs. Edmond Santa Fe (21-9), 11:45 a.m.; Edmond North (24-6) vs. Deer Creek (25-7), 1:30 p.m.; Edmond Memorial (27-5) vs. Norman North (22-10), 3:15 p.m.
Semifinals: BA/Jenks winner vs. Mustang/SF winner, 5:30 p.m.; Edmond North/DC winner vs. North/Edmond Memorial winner, 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY
At Catoosa High School
Championship, 7:30 p.m.