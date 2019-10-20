Broken Arrow’s one and only volleyball championship came way back in 1993. But the Tigers enter this week’s Class 6A tournament as the state’s top-ranked team and out to end a title drought in a class that’s been dominated by all the Edmond teams in the last decade.
“Our girls have played big in lots of big matches this season,” Broken Arrow coach Ian Bullen said. “It will take us continuing to step up to the level of our competition. We believe we can match up pretty well against most teams.”
Bullen has taken the Tigers from just shy of 20 wins last season to a 30-2 mark this year. It was just a matter of tightening up the minor things along the way, Bullen said.
“We had several matches last year that we just needed just a few more points,” Bullen said. “Those close losses inspired our girls to work hard in the offseason. We are mentally and physically tougher than we were last year. With this team, everything is an intense competition. They hate to lose at anything they do.”
Leading the charge for the Tigers has been Macy Blackburn, Mac McGuire, Gracie Daniels, Haylie Jones, Natalie Morales and several more. Blackburn leads the Tigers with 353 kills, while Jones has logged 611 assists.
“She is as solid as they come and is a very intense competitor,” Bullen said of Blackburn. “When the match is on the line she is the kind of player you want on your side. She definitely leads by example. Our girls know she will get the job done when it matters the most.”
Broken Arrow enters the state tournament with rival Jenks in the quarterfinals at Claremore High School. Jenks is one of two clubs to issue the Tigers a loss this season.
“We are going to do our best to do what we do best against every team we match up against the rest of the way,” Bullen said. “We have served, blocked and attacked very well this year. If we can do those things at a high level we should be tough to handle.”