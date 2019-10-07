CLASS 3A Volleyball (copy)

Lincoln Christian celebrates with the trophy after winning the 3A state volleyball title last fall with a win over Heritage Hall in the championship match. The Bulldogs open play in this year's 4A state meet against Crossings Christian School of Oklahoma City at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Choctaw High School. Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

 BRYAN TERRY

Here are pairings for the 4A-3A state volleyball tournaments, set for Friday and Saturday at Choctaw and Shawnee.

Lincoln Christian, last year's 3A state champion, opens play in the 4A meet against Crossings Christian at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Choctaw High School.

Summit Christian, a 3A semifinalist last year, also moves up to the 4A bracket and plays Regent Prep at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Choctaw.

First-round games in the 3A tournament are at Shawnee on Friday, and semifinal and final action in both classes shifts to Shawnee on Saturday.

4A State Volleyball

First-round games at Choctaw High School, semifinals and championship at Shawnee

FRIDAY

Christian Heritage vs. Southwest Covenant, 10 a.m.; Regent Prep vs. Summit Christian, 11:45 a.m.; Lincoln Christian vs. Crossings Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Bethany vs. Oklahoma Christian School, 3:15 p.m.

SATURDAY

Regent/Summit winner vs. CHA/SW Covenant winner, 12:30 p.m.; Lincoln/Crossings winner vs. Bethany/OCS winner, 3:15 p.m.; championship, 6:30 p.m.

3A State Volleyball

All games at Shawnee High School

FRIDAY

Metro Christian vs. Cement, 10 a.m.; Okay vs. Chisholm, 11:45 a.m.; Oklahoma Bible vs. Heritage Hall, 1:30 p.m.; Oklahoma Union vs. Westville, 3:15 p.m.

SATURDAY

Metro/Cement winner vs. Okay/Chisholm winner, 9 p.m.; OBA/Heritage Hall winner vs. Westville/Oklahoma Union winner, 10:45 p.m.; championship, 4:30 p.m.

