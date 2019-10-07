Here are pairings for the 4A-3A state volleyball tournaments, set for Friday and Saturday at Choctaw and Shawnee.
Lincoln Christian, last year's 3A state champion, opens play in the 4A meet against Crossings Christian at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Choctaw High School.
Summit Christian, a 3A semifinalist last year, also moves up to the 4A bracket and plays Regent Prep at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Choctaw.
First-round games in the 3A tournament are at Shawnee on Friday, and semifinal and final action in both classes shifts to Shawnee on Saturday.
4A State Volleyball
First-round games at Choctaw High School, semifinals and championship at Shawnee
FRIDAY
Christian Heritage vs. Southwest Covenant, 10 a.m.; Regent Prep vs. Summit Christian, 11:45 a.m.; Lincoln Christian vs. Crossings Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Bethany vs. Oklahoma Christian School, 3:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
Regent/Summit winner vs. CHA/SW Covenant winner, 12:30 p.m.; Lincoln/Crossings winner vs. Bethany/OCS winner, 3:15 p.m.; championship, 6:30 p.m.
3A State Volleyball
All games at Shawnee High School
FRIDAY
Metro Christian vs. Cement, 10 a.m.; Okay vs. Chisholm, 11:45 a.m.; Oklahoma Bible vs. Heritage Hall, 1:30 p.m.; Oklahoma Union vs. Westville, 3:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
Metro/Cement winner vs. Okay/Chisholm winner, 9 p.m.; OBA/Heritage Hall winner vs. Westville/Oklahoma Union winner, 10:45 p.m.; championship, 4:30 p.m.