CATOOSA — Edmond North may soon start campaigning for every state tournament to be played in the Catoosa Activity Center.
For the second time in four seasons, the Huskies claimed a state championship in the same building, this time knocking off No. 1 Broken Arrow 3-1 (24-26, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22) in the Class 6A volleyball finals on Tuesday.
“The group of girls that won four years ago, they were exactly like us — a group of seniors who had to step up to lead a team,” Edmond North outside hitter Kamryn Bacus said while clutching the championship trophy. “It just feels really good.”
Needing to win the fourth set to stay alive, Broken Arrow (32-3) forged a 19-19 tie. But the Huskies never trailed after going up 20-19.
For Edmond North, the win was also atonement for losing to Broken Arrow on Oct. 3.
“We reflected on that match a lot,” Bacus said. “We watched film to see what we could improve on, and what they did well so we could defend what they were doing. The loss really benefited us in the long run.”
The first set started off as a back-and-forth affair, including Broken Arrow fighting off set point to win the final three points and go up 1-0 in the match.
Then it was Edmond North’s turn to claim a set and knot the match up at a set apiece. The Huskies led by as many as seven points, ensuring the match would go beyond the minimum of three sets.
Macy Blackburn and Mac McGuire kept coming up with big hits up front for Broken Arrow as the Tigers mounted several comebacks. Edmond North managed to defuse a rally every time, however.
From there, it was all Huskies (27-6) as they made it five consecutive years for an Edmond team to claim the 6A title — all started by Edmond North in 2015.
“This is incredible,” Edmond North coach Jaclyn Burroughs said. “These girls have fought through some adversity these past few years — three different coaches in three different years. They really came together and fought hard at the end of the season.”
And despite displaying a calm and cool demeanor on the bench, Burroughs was about to erupt on the inside.
“I’m not calm inside, I’ll tell you that,” Burroughs said. “We always tell the girls that we’re better when they don’t get too high or too low, and that really worked out and led to our success.”
“Our girls fought hard like I knew they would,” Broken Arrow coach Ian Bullen said. “We came up a little short but it wasn’t for lack of trying. Congrats to Edmond North on playing exceptionally well tonight. I am so proud of my kiddos for their efforts this season. It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to coach this team.”
Class 6A state volleyball
Quarterfinals
Broken Arrow 3, Jenks 0
Edmond Santa Fe 3, Mustang 0
Edmond North 3, Edmond Deer Creek 0
Edmond Memorial 3, Norman North 1
Semifinals
Broken Arrow 3, Edmond Santa Fe 1
Edmond North 3, Edmond Memorial 1
Championship
Edmond North 3, Broken Arrow 1