CATOOSA — Victory Christian celebrated with a Class 5A state volleyball championship trophy Tuesday night at the Catoosa Activity Center.
The top-ranked Conquerors also danced and enjoyed the moment on the hardwood floor with Samiir — a miniature plastic camel.
Given to her as a birthday gift last year by one of her teachers, Riley Atkinson stored the camel in the Conquerors’ locker room. But then one of Atkinson’s teammates had an idea.
“For one of the playoff games, someone said we should just take the camel,” Atkinson said. “He brought him and he’s been a part of the team ever since.”
And what a ride it has been for Samiir and the Conquerors.
Capping a 34-2 season, Victory Christian dispatched No. 3 Bishop Kelley in straight sets 25-23, 25-14, 25-13 to capture the Conquerors’ third consecutive title — and second in a row in 5A.
“It’s awesome,” Victory Christian coach Dan Donohue said. “We weren’t sure whether we’d be in 4A or 5A before the season started, but we were confident we’d be able to win in either one. So to be able to accomplish it two years in a row in 5A is awesome.”
All year long it was a matter of Victory Christian keeping its sights set on another championship.
“We knew we had to stay focused and not get too confident because we knew we had a lot coming back this year,” senior Jaxie Wakley said. “We just wanted to make sure we came together and grew together. We had to be able to do it as a team, so I’m just grateful for everything.”
Bishop Kelley, in search of its 19th state volleyball championship, put the pressure on Victory Christian early on. But the Conquerors were able to withstand an early charge from the Comets, who led 23-12 in the first set and cruise from that point on.
“We just had to wake up early on,” Wakley said. “It was like, ‘OK, we’re here and it’s time to play.’
“After being here several years in a row, you just learn when it’s time to step up.”
The Conquerors etched another title to their ledger when sophomore Hannah Warlick’s final serve was not returned over the net by Bishop Kelley. That kick-started another celebratory mob scene for Victory Christian.
“When we won our first state championship, it was a shock and it was the best feeling ever,” Victory Christian senior libero Katie Penell said. “So knowing we’ve been able to come this far is incredible.”
Three years ago, Victory Christian stunned Mount Saint Mary at Sapulpa’s Chieftain Center. Now Donohue will watch a group of seniors exit owning the program’s only three titles.
“It was an upset back in 2017,” Donohue said. “Once we did that, they never saw a challenge that they didn’t think they could deal with. They’ve always (felt) they’re going to beat anyone on the other side of the net, and it all started back then.”
Class 5A state volleyball
Quarterfinals
Claremore 3, Coweta 0
Victory Christian 3, St. Mary 0
Bishop Kelley 3, Carl Albert 1
Bishop McGuinness 3, Cascia Hall 0
Semifinals
Victory Christian 3, Claremore 0
Bishop Kelley 3, Bishop McGuinness 2
Championship
Victory Christian 3, Bishop Kelley 0