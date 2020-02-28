OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Collinsville and Skiatook rivalry clashes with Brian Pollard, and with him, it’s at its strongest.
Pollard, a 182-pound junior, transferred from Skiatook to Collinsville earlier this year. Friday night at Fairgrounds Arena, he made the Class 5A state tournament finals for the first time as a Cardinal after coming up short as a freshman and sophomore with Skiatook. Pollard defeated Altus’ Brady Marple 7-3 to advance past the semifinals.
Because of the transfer, Pollard sat out the entire regular season and did not become eligible until last weekend’s regional tournament, where he went 3-0 and claimed the title.
“I worked harder, almost three times as hard as when I was in Skiatook during my time off in Collinsville,” Pollard said. “(Coach) Wes (Harding) pushes me in a different way. He’s just a different type of human being, he’s a different animal. He pushes us, and the ones that want to work are the ones that get stuff done.
“At Skiatook and Collinsville, it’s just a different atmosphere. We’re there trying to fight each other every day it seems like, but we’re all brothers at the end of the day, so we definitely just work a lot harder.”
The week before Pollard was eligible, as he watched from the stands at Stride Bank Center in Enid, his former team upset Collinsville for the dual state championship. But the next week, with Pollard in the lineup for the first time, the Cardinals beat Skiatook for the regional title. Collinsville also beat Skiatook in the teams’ first meeting during the regular season 35-26.
“Us and Collinsville battle all year long everywhere we go, so it’s sweet to get a piece of them every now and then,” said Skiatook 160-pounder Cougar Andersen, who will compete for his third state title Saturday night. “Now we got to even the score up. They beat us in the dual, we beat them at dual state, they beat us at regionals. Now we gotta show them here.”
After the first day of the state tournament, Collinsville led the team standings with 126 points. Skiatook was in second with 79.
Last year, before Pollard moved 9 miles down Highway 20, Collinsville and Skiatook tied for the 5A team title. That tie became the Cardinals’ motivation all offseason, and soon enough, Skiatook also evolved into Pollard’s instigation.
“Collinsville and Skiatook -- big rivalry, big beef -- I got a lot of love for some of them, but I hate a lot of them,” Pollard said. “Skiatook has really pushed me to work as hard as I do work, so I thank them for that -- everyone from Skiatook that pushed me down along this process -- I thank them for this opportunity.”