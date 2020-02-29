BA girls make history at first state, boys win another
Allison Hynes made sure that the first Broken Arrow girl to make a state wrestling tournament final was also the program’s first champion.
In the first year for a girls division at the state wrestling meet, Hynes pinned Guthrie’s Khaleah Kirk in the 118-pound final Saturday night at State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City to become the first BAgirl to ever win a state title.
The Tigers launched Oklahoma’s first girls program last year, hiring Cassidy Jasperson as the coach.
“Having a girls program just lets girls know that they can come out,” Hynes said. “It just makes the whole thing — girls wrestling — grow so much, especially with Broken Arrow opening up a girls program because then other schools, other girls start realizing that they can wrestle, too.”
Hynes was the first of four BA girls to stand atop the podium — the most of any of the 81 schools that have started including girls in their wrestling program. Abby Lasiter (161), Ki‘eisha Cathey (185) and Olivia Brown (215) also earned gold medals for the Tigers.
“I’m obviously very happy, but we’re never satisfied,” Jasperson said. “We have accomplished so much and we set the standard now. This is the first year where we’re setting the standard, we’re seeing what’s out there, we’re seeing how competitive Oklahoma is.”
The BA boys claimed their second consecutive Class 6A title with 163.5 points and three champions under first-year coach Rod Jones. Jackson Cockrell (126), Bryce Mattioda (170) and Emmanuel Skillings, who won his second title at 195 pounds, took home gold medals and oversized brackets.
Mustang finished second with 133.5 points.
Sperry adds 2 champions
While one knocked off a state champion again and the other won his first title after joining the team earlier this year, Sperry had two wrestlers atop the podium.
Bryce Carter beat Cade Cook of Comanche with a 4-2 sudden-victory win in the 3A 170-pound finals again for his second consecutive 3A title. Carter also beat Cook, who won the weight in 2018, last year.
At 132 pounds, Eli Benham earned his first gold medal after defeating Perry’s Logan Smith in sudden victory 5-3. Benham transferred to Sperry from Collinsville before the season began.
“It still doesn’t feel real to me,” Benham said. “It hasn’t sunk in. It still feels like a dream. It’s just crazy.”
As a team, Sperry finished third in 3A after winning the east regional last week. Comanche won the team trophy with 111 points, followed by Perry with 97.
Cascia Hall’s Griffin wins third title
After winning his third Class 4A title at 113 pounds, Cascia Hall’s Eli Griffin knows there will be talk of a fourth championship than his most recent feat.
Griffin earned a 9-3 decision over Tuttle’s Ashton Ground’s in the finals to notch gold medal No. 3.
“It’s the best feeling ever,” Griffin said. “I’ve won national titles, I’ve been on world team stages and stuff, and nothing beats this. It’s just the crowd — the whole crowd’s packed of people you know, friends and family. I mean, it’s just amazing.”
With his senior campaign left, this time next year Griffin will compete to become the 41st four-time state champion in Oklahoma history. Nos. 39 and 40 were crowned Saturday: Collinsville’s Caleb Tanner and Comanche’s Konner Doucet, respectively.
“Don’t stop grinding,” Tanner said. “The people that you think you can’t beat, don’t overlook them. Anything can happen. Don’t underestimate anyone.”