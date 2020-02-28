Broken Arrow atop 6A
Considering Broken Arrow had the most chances, it’s fitting the Tigers qualified the most finalists in Class 6A.
Last week, Broken Arrow became the first team in 6A history to qualify all 14 of its wrestlers for the state tournament. Friday, six of them reached the finals, giving the Tigers the team lead after Day 1 with 110.5 points. Mustang is close behind, though, at 92.5, to make 6A the closest team race in the tournament.
Christian Forbes (106), Jackson Cockrell (126), Blazik Perez (132), Jared Hill (138), Bryce Mattioda (170) and Emmanuel Skillings (195) advanced to the finals, scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the State Fairgrounds Arena.
Skillings, a senior, will be going for his third individual title as Broken Arrow seeks its second consecutive championship.
First girls finals set
Although girl’s wrestling is not yet sanctioned by the OSSAA, athletes are still competing for individual titles for the first time this weekend at the state tournament.
There are 10 weight classes, starting at 100 pounds and ending at 215, and the weight divisions are not divided by class. Broken Arrow, the first school in the state to start a girl’s wrestling program, sent four to the finals, including Olivia Brown (215), Ki’eisha Cathey (185), Abby Lasiter (161) and Allison Hynes (118).
Marlow’s Gehrig Furr was the first wrestler to ever win a match in the girl’s division after defeating Checotah’s Sam Anderson in a wrestle-in bout. Furr lost her first-round match to Blackwell’s Aidan O’Dell, who will face Berryhill’s Owen Martin in the 106-pound final.
Tuttle, Comanche lead lower classes
Tuttle and Comanche still have control of Class 4A and 3A, respectively.
Two weeks ago, both claimed dual state titles, with Comanche ending Perry’s 11-year reign in 3A. After both claimed regional titles last week, it seems this weekend, too, will end with gold for the two.
Tuttle has the largest lead of any team at the state tournament with 191.5 points, compared to second-place Cushing’s 78. Comanche leads 3A with 92 points. Perry is second with 69.