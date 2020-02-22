GLENPOOL — Collinsville wrestling coach Wes Harding doesn’t expect anyone to remember this weekend, but they will remember the next.
The top-ranked Cardinals claimed the Class 5A East Regional title Saturday with 261 points, followed by Skiatook (245), Glenpool (191.5), Durant (141) and Claremore (132).
Collinsville had eight wrestlers make the finals and seven won gold: Cameron Steed (113 pounds), Troy Spratley (120), Jordan Williams (126), Caleb Tanner (132), Drake Acklin (138), Kolten Allphin (152) and Brian Pollard (182).
Overall, 11 of 13 Collinsville wrestlers qualified for next weekend’s state tournament in Oklahoma City.
“I know nobody remembers who wins regionals,” Harding said. “We usually don’t win regionals. A lot of times when we win state we don’t win regionals. So nobody really remembers regional champions. Really, they only remember state champions — both individual and team.”
Skiatook upset Collinsville in the dual state finals 32-28 last week, so the Cardinals had six days to bounce back and get another shot at their rival in a different setting.
“Last week was hard on us,” Harding said. “But when you get beat, it motivates you. Like Skiatook, they’re gonna be motivated to win, and we’re motivated to win next week, too. We’ve got to stay motivated or we won’t win it.”
Gee takes series edge in brewing rivalry
Skiatook 106-pounder Brody Gee didn’t deny that he and Collinsville’s Clay Gates are developing a rivalry.
Gee, a sophomore who wrestled at Coweta last season, lost his first meeting against Gates 9-3 in the Bulldogs’ dual loss to Collinsville during the season. Last week in the dual state finals, Gee (30-4) evened the series, pinning Gates in the third period to clinch the dual state title for Skiatook.
After Saturday, the count is in Gee’s favor thanks to a 9-3 decision in the regional finals.
“My confidence went way up (after last week),” Gee said. “I feel like I can control pretty much everything now during our matches.”
Sperry wins 3A East
Last week at dual state, Sperry coach Robert Park was just trying to get his team through the tournament without any more injuries or illnesses as the Pirates lost to eventual champion Comanche in the semifinals 45-22.
Saturday, still without its 106-pounder, Sperry was on top, winning the Class 3A East Regional title at Vinita.
The Pirates tallied 200 points, followed by Perry (186), Jay (153), Salina (147.5) and host Vinita (140).
Sperry had three champions — Bryce Carter (170), Seth Jackson (182) and Levi Juby (220). The Pirates qualified eight for the state tournament.
Out west, Comanche qualified 12, winning the regional title with 273 points.
Cushing gets better of Wagoner in 4A East
It was Cushing again that kept Wagoner off the top.
Cushing won the 4A East Regional title in Bristow with 265.5 points. Wagoner posted 173 for second. Last week, it was also Cushing that topped Wagoner in the dual state semifinals 56-12. Cushing lost to Tuttle in the finals.
Tuttle won the 4A West Regional with 364 points. Blanchard was second with 202.