Bryce Mattioda
Broken Arrow Athletics

Wrestlers to watch

Bryce Mattioda, Broken Arrow: Mattioda, a 170-pound senior, came up big during Broken Arrow’s trip to Texas on Tuesday. Mattioda notched a fall to give the Tigers a late lead in a dual they ultimately won, 26-23, against Allen, which is ranked 13th in the country.

Mattioda did nothing but stick his opponents Tuesday night, also tallying a pin in the Tigers’ first dual of the day against Arlington Martin. He did the same thing Thursday against Glenpool, too, despite bumping up to 180 pounds.

Mattioda was also a standout on Broken Arrow’s football team, earning honorable mention honors as a defensive back on the Tulsa World’s All-State team this past season.

Jack Wilkins, Salina: Wilkins, a 152-pound freshman, has exploded onto the scene in his first season in the high school ranks.

Wilkins is 25-1 this season with three wins over returning state tournament placers. He technically hasn’t lost a match to an Oklahoma competitor this season, as his only deficit was to Mario Danzi from Allen, Texas.

Broken Arrow, Tuttle travel to Texas

Two of the best wrestling programs in Oklahoma went across the Red River on Tuesday to take on some of the best Texas has to offer.

Broken Arrow left Texas unscathed, beating Allen and Arlington Martin during the trip. The Tigers started the day by thumping Arlington Martin, 53-13. Broken Arrow, ranked 24th in the country, then upset No. 13 Allen on its home mat, 29-23. Bryce Mattioda notched a fall at 170 pounds to give the Tigers a late 17-16 lead to catapult them to the win.

Broken Arrow’s win against Allen improved it to 4-2 against nationally ranked teams this season. The Tigers are 10-0 this season overall.

Tuttle also left Texas unbeaten, upending Allen, 37-24.

Salina proves to be best Class 3A team in east

Salina not only claimed the 3A-7 title this past week, but also asserted itself as the best Class 3A team in this half of the state.

The No. 3 Wildcats beat fifth-ranked Jay 41-36 on Jan. 21 to assure they were the best in their class in the east at 16-1 this season. Only the west’s Comanche and Marlow are ranked above Salina.

Two days after beating Jay, Salina sealed a district title and dual state tournament berth with a 51-30 win against then-No. 15 Cascia Hall.

Rogers hosting Morey Villareal Memorial Wrestling Tournament

For the second consecutive year, Rogers will host the Morey Villareal Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.

The tournament was named in honor of Morey Villareal, who is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Coaches Hall of Fame after still being the only coach to ever win a wrestling state title at Rogers in 1958. Villareal died in 2006.

Teams in the tournament include Rogers, Hale, Webster, East Central and McLain.

Wrestling midseason report

Tyler Lockett will be the keynote speaker at the All World Awards

Dekota Gregory

918-581-8355

dekota.gregory@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @dekotagregory

Tags

Sports Writer

Dekota covers the University of Tulsa football team and ORU men’s basketball team. An Oklahoma State University graduate, he was an intern for the Tulsa World before joining in 2019.