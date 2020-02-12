Wrestlers to watch
Jared Hill, Broken Arrow: Hill pinned his way to the finals of the Glenpool Warrior Classic on Saturday.
Hill, a junior who is the Tulsa World wrestler of the week, notched a fall in three straight matches to reach the 138-pound final against Jenks’ Branden Elrod, who Hill defeated 7-1 to claim first place. Hill was one of eight champions for Broken Arrow, as the Tigers won the team title before heading to dual state this weekend. Top-ranked Broken Arrow will take on No. 6 Edmond Memorial in the first round.
Hill, who is riding a 15-match winning streak and is 23-4, was a state finalist last year.
Micah Walker, Union: Like Hill, Walker notched three pins to get to the 285-pound final at the Glenpool Warrior Classic, except all of Walker’s falls came in the first period.
Walker’s day ended with a 5-2 decision against Whitney Azlin of Edison to get the gold medal. Walker’s next action with No. 10 Union will be against fourth-ranked Edmond North in the first round of dual state.
Dual state preview
Class 6A: If all goes as predicted, top-ranked Broken Arrow will rule 6A again after claiming the dual state title last year. The Tigers are 11-0 against in-state opponents under first-year coach Rodney Jones, who was an assistant since 2005 before taking over in March.
6A action starts at 2 p.m. Friday from the Stride Bank Center in Enid, as the Tigers wrestle No. 6 Edmond Memorial (10-7). A victory would mean a semifinal matchup against the winner of No. 10 Union (6-5) and No. 4 Edmond North (9-2).
The bottom half of the 6A bracket has No. 3 Choctaw — the only other undefeated team in the class — against No. 8 Sand Springs (10-7) and No. 2 Mustang (14-3) against No. 5 Stillwater (9-2).
Semifinal action starts at noon Saturday, and all finals will be at 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A: Of the four brackets that will unfold this weekend, 5A is the most intriguing.
The three best teams in the east — Collinsville (10-1), Skiatook (9-1) and Glenpool (9-2) — are essentially in a three-way tie. Top-ranked Collinsville beat No. 2 Skiatook 35-26 at home, but the Cardinals’ only loss was to No. 5 Glenpool 36-33 in their second-to-last dual of the season. Skiatook, however, beat Glenpool 53-15 early in the season.
The earliest any of these three could meet is a semifinal matchup between Collinsville and Glenpool. The Cardinals start 5A action with No. 10 Altus (5-4) at 6 p.m. Friday. Glenpool wrestles No. 4 Piedmont (8-2) in the first round.
Skiatook, which won its first dual state title last season, takes on No. 7 El Reno (10-2), with No. 6 Pryor (12-1) and No. 3 Duncan (8-0) featured in the bottom half of the bracket.
Semifinal action starts at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Class 4A: All of the athletes competing this weekend were no older than 8 the last time Tuttle didn’t win a state championship.
Top-ranked Tuttle (13-3) has left dual state as the best every year since 2009, and this weekend most likely won’t be any different. Tuttle’s only loss to an Oklahoma opponent this season was to 6A No. 1 Broken Arrow 31-25. Its two other losses were to schools from New Jersey and Florida.
The Tigers will wrestle No. 8 Mannford (8-3) in the first round at noon Friday. The other top-half matchup is No. 4 Blanchard (13-3) vs. No. 5 Elgin (7-4).
The bottom half of the bracket features a first-round bout between two Tulsa-area teams, No. 3 Wagoner (9-0) and No. 6 Catoosa (9-1). Whoever comes out on top there will face the winner of No. 7 Cache (13-3) and No. 2 Cushing (15-2).
Semifinal action starts at noon Saturday.
Class 3A: This is the only bracket that does not feature an undefeated team, with No. 3 Salina having the most wins at 17-2.
The Wildcats are the highest-ranked team from the east, but they didn’t get an easy start with No. 4 Perry (9-7) in the first round at 4 p.m. Friday. The winner will take on the winner of No. 2 Marlow (9-1) and No. 6 Blackwell (11-3) in the semis, which starts at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The top half of the bracket features No. 1 Comanche (13-3), which has No. 9 Bridge Creek (11-5) in the first round. The other is No. 8 Vinita (15-8) vs. No. 7 Sperry (12-3).