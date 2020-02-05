Wrestlers to watch
Ethan Chavez, Pryor: It has been a bit since Ethan Chavez, a 160-pound junior, left a tournament without a gold medal.
Chavez, the Tulsa World wrestler of the week, has placed first in his past two tournaments, including one in his hometown of Pryor on Saturday. He also finished on top at the Sallisaw tournament the week before.
Chavez is a two-time state tournament qualifier in Class 5A, earning a berth as a freshman and sophomore.
Whitney Azlin, Edison: Like Chavez, Azlin, a senior heavyweight, also placed first at the Pryor tournament and won the Skiatook tournament last week.
Azlin’s 5-0 run at the Pryor tournament improved his record to 28-3=. He was a state qualifier in Class 5A last year.
Glenpool upsets Collinsville
There has been some shakeup in Class 5A.
No. 4 Glenpool (9-2) finished its dual season with a 36-33 victory against top-ranked Collinsville on Thursday. The dual was Collinsville’s first loss. The Cardinals rebounded with a 56-15 win against No. 6 Pryor on Tuesday to finish its dual campaign. It was Pryor’s first loss of the season.
Glenpool lost to No. 2 Skiatook 53-15 earlier in the season. Collinsville beat Skiatook 35-26 on Jan. 21. All three will compete in the 5A dual state bracket Feb. 14-15.
Wagoner asserts dominance in 4A
Wagoner finished its dual season unbeaten with two home victories.
The 4A No. 3 Bulldogs beat 3A foes Jay and Locust Grove on Tuesday night to cap off a perfect season at 9-0. Wagoner sits behind Tuttle and Cushing in the 4A rankings.
Wagoner’s schedule featured four wins over top-15 teams in 4A.
Broken Arrow beats Sand Springs
With a 55-12 win against Sand Springs on Tuesday, Broken Arrow is one win away from not losing a dual in the state of Oklahoma this season.
With only a Thursday night matchup against Bixby left, Broken Arrow is 7-0 against instate opponents. The 6A No. 2 Tigers’ only two losses this season were to nationally ranked foes out of state. Broken Arrow also beat top-ranked Mustang 40-20 on Jan. 9.
-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World