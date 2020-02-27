The state wrestling tournament is this weekend at State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City, where 784 matches will be wrestled Friday and Saturday.
Action starts at 9:30 a.m. Friday with wrestle-in matches. Semifinals will be at 7:45 p.m. Friday. Finals matches are at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Class 6A
TEAM TO WATCH
Broken Arrow: The Tigers could not be in any better position to win their second consecutive state title. Broken Arrow made history last week, becoming the first team to ever qualify all 14 of its wrestlers for the state tournament. The Tigers broke their own record of 13, which was set last year as Broken Arrow cruised to the 6A crown.
WRESTLERS TO WATCH
Emmanuel Skillings, Broken Arrow: Skillings, a junior, is coming off a 6A east regional title, making him the top seed in the 195-pound bracket as he seeks back-to-back titles after winning 182-pound gold last year. He’s 33-5 this season.
Micah Walker, Union: Walker has been the guy to beat in the east all season at heavyweight. He’s a No. 1 seed after winning the east regional title over Broken Arrow’s Marlon Welty last week. Walker, who’s 40-2 this season, finished fourth last year.
Class 5A
TEAMS TO WATCH
Collinsville/Skiatook: Collinsville and Skiatook have been exchanging blows all season, and this weekend finally decides who wins the rivalry. Collinsville defeated Skiatook in a dual in the first meeting, but Skiatook upset the Cardinals in the dual state finals two weeks ago. Last week, Collinsville beat Skiatook for the 5A east regional team title. And even excluding the bad blood from this season, Collinsville and Skiatook tied for the team title at last year’s state tournament.
WRESTLERS TO WATCH
Caleb Tanner, Collinsville: Tanner, a senior who’s committed to the University of Oklahoma, is the guy in 5A wrestling. He’ll be competing to become Oklahoma’s next four-time state champion as a top seed at 132 pounds. Tanner is 21-0 this season.
Brody Gee, Skiatook: Last year, wrestling for Coweta, Gee lost to Collinsville’s Cameron Steed in the 106-pound final as a freshman. This season, even after transferring to Skiatook and Steed moving up to 113, Gee (27-4) still has a Collinsville rival standing in his way. Gee is 2-1 against freshman Clay Gates this season, winning the past two matchups, including a 9-3 decision in the regional finals last week. But beating a tough competitor three times in a row is a difficult task.
Class 4A
TEAM TO WATCH
Cushing: Simply put, 4A is Tuttle’s class, having won the past 11 titles, but Cushing has proved to be the best from the east after winning the east regional last week and making the dual state finals two weeks ago.
WRESTLERS TO WATCH
Eli Griffin, Cascia Hall: This weekend, Griffin could take a big step in accomplishing the rare feat of becoming a four-time state champion if he wins his third gold medal as a junior. He’s a No. 1 seed at 113 pounds with a 43-1 record.
Braden Drake, Wagoner: Drake jumped up two weight classes to 132 pounds after winning the title at 120 last year, but he’s still the top guy at his new weight. He claimed a 4A east regional title last week to seal the No. 1 seed with a 31-1 record.
Class 3A
TEAM TO WATCH
Sperry: The Pirates found a spark last week on their way to winning to the 3A east regional team title and will send eight wrestlers to the state tournament. The week before, Sperry lost to Comanche 45-22 in the dual state semifinals with a beat-up squad.
WRESTLERS TO WATCH
Konner Doucet, Comanche: Doucet is one of two wrestlers who could win their fourth state title this weekend. He’s a No. 1 seed at 220 pounds with a 44-0 record.
Jack Wilkins, Salina: Not many wrestlers are favorites to win their weight class in their first trip to Oklahoma City, especially as a freshman, but Wilkins hasn’t done anything to make you think otherwise. Wilkins is 42-1 this season at 152 pounds, with his only loss coming to Mario Danzi from Allen, Texas.