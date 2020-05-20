For the first time since being launched more than 80 years ago, the Oklahoma Coaches Association's annual summer coaches clinic and All-State Games won't be held this year.
On Wednesday, the OCA board voted during a meeting in Oklahoma City to cancel the events scheduled July 25-31 in Tulsa due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The clinic dates back to 1935 and the first All-State competition was a football game in 1938. They have been based in Tulsa since 2009.
"We're going to have to pull the plug," OCA executive director Milt Bassett said. "We don't want to take a chance on a kid or a coach getting sick."
In addition, logistical problems relating to the pandemic were too much to overcome. Those issues included athletes' housing, athletic site and speaker availability, social distancing at a clinic, and the possibility that fans would not be allowed to attend the games.
The convention usually draws more than 5,000 coaches and their families to the Tulsa area and produces more than $1 million to the local economy.
"I hope that a few years from now that history will show that we did the right thing," Bassett said.
Bassett can empathize with those athletes and their families disappointed by the cancellation. He was a 1964 All-State football selection and was looking forward to seeing his grandson, Kingfisher defensive lineman Riley Myers, play for the West in this year's football game. Riley's father, Jeff Myers, was selected as the West's head coach.
Jeff Myers and all the other coaches selected for the All-State Games will get the option to coach in the 2021 All-State Games.
Collinsville head coach Kevin Jones was selected for the East football staff. Jones said he understands the cancelation and is looking forward to that All-State opportunity next year, but "it's disappointing I won't get to share that moment with one of my favorite players, Payton Russell. I feel worse for him not getting to play in the game."
All-State rings will still be sent to the selected athletes and Bassett is looking for All-State programs to be produced if there is sufficient interest.
Bassett appreciates the OCA's relationship with the host hotels, the Marriott Southern Hills and Crowne Plaza, which allowed the OCA to cancel its contract with them without penalty for 2020.
Bassett said the clinic and All-State Games will return to Tulsa next year on July 25-30.
"We'll rebound," Bassett said. "We'll be back."
BTW coaching search
Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud said that six finalists have been selected out of 20 applicants for perennial powerhouse Booker T. Washington's boys basketball head coaching position that opened when Conley Phipps stepped down April 28. Interviews could start Thursday.
Notable
Holland Hall graduate and former Oral Roberts player Spencer Sutton was named the head boys basketball coach at Trinity Christian in Lubbock, Texas. Sutton, a Trinity assistant last year, is the son of former Oklahoma State coach Sean Sutton, who is on Texas Tech's staff....
Signings update
Union guard R.J. Forney signed with Pittsburg State. Forney averaged 10.5 points this season to help Union qualify for the Class 6A state tournament.
Pittsburg State basketball coach Kim Anderson said in a press release, "R.J. is a hard-working, athletic wing with the ability to shoot the basketball from the perimeter. He is coming to us from a winning program in Union High School and is someone who plays hard on both ends of the floor. He was well-coached throughout high school and has had to work hard to get to where he is. He will definitely make the Gorillas better on and off the floor."
Other Union basketball signings are Micah Lovett with Kansas Wesleyan and Nehemiah Boykins with Ottawa.
Cascia Hall All-State tennis player Logan De Los Santos signed recently with the U.S. Coast Guard.
Other signings not previously reported include Catoosa's Chloee Joseph (Murray State, girls soccer), Rogers' Cameron Downing (St. Mary, football) and Glenpool's Kierian Shields (Southwestern Christian, girls soccer).
Signings from Jenks include Mia Burge (Ottawa, girls soccer), Johnathon Keith (Oklahoma Baptist, boys swimming) and Austin Bick (Washington U., boys swimming).
Panhandle State has two baseball signees from Verdigris -- Colton Anderson and Toby Willis.
Regent Prep had three recent seniors make their commitments -- Karsten Sanders (Northeastern State, boys golf), Jackson Mazzei (Baylor, boys track/cross country) and Levi Haueter (Northern-Tonkawa, baseball).
Football forms
Tulsa World preseason football forms were emailed to state head coaches this week. Coaches who have not received a form are encouraged to contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.
