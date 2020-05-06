In a rarity, both the Tulsa World's All-State and All World boys basketball coaches of the year were high school teammates.
Garber's Will Jones, the state winner, and Webster's Scott Bowman, who received the All World honor, played in the late 1980s and early '90s for Skiatook, a high school know more athletically for football and wrestling.
"We grew up together in the same neighborhood," said Bowman, who recalls shooting baskets with Jones in the driveway.
"He used to pick me up and drive me to school," said Jones, who was two years younger.
Jones was a student assistant for three years at Northeastern State in the mid-1990s when Conley Phipps II was an assistant there for head coach Ken Hayes. Phipps was the 2019 All World coach of the year after leading Booker T. Washington to the 6A state title.
Jones' father played for Phipps' father at Skiatook.
"I love Will, he's got a great personality," Phipps said. "It's no surprise he's been successful wherever he's been.
"I hadn't really had a chance to see him coach in a game until the Tournament of Champions (in December). I was so impressed with how his team played (5A No. 1) Del City. Will's the best. He had a great year and I couldn't be more proud of him."
Jim Deaton was Skiatook's head coach for four years, arriving as Ron Baker's successor for the 1989-90 season when Bowman was a senior and Jones was a sophomore.
"I am so proud of them although I know I had very little to do with it," Deaton said with a chuckle about the success of his two former players. "They were very cerebral players. You could tell their fathers were coaches and administrators."
Deaton attended Garber's victory in the Class A state final.
Current Skiatook football coach Vance Miller played basketball for Deaton. Taylor Wiebener, who coached Kingston to the Class 3A state title in 2019, played for Deaton at Alva.
"There is a sense of pride and admiration for what they (all his successful former players) have done," Deaton said.
Deaton honored
With Jones and Bowman being honored, it was fitting that Deaton was named the Montgomery County (Kansas) Chronicle's coach of the year -- for the second consecutive season.
Deaton announced his retirement after coaching Ketchum in the 2014-15 season, but also at the time said he didn't know if he was "totally through with coaching."
Deaton, 58, returned to coaching with Caney Valley (Kansas) in 2018 and is 31-12 in two seasons with the Bullpups, and now has a career record of 518-221.
Deaton began his head coaching career in the 1986-87 season at Gore, and also has coached at Skiatook, Alva, Elk City, Porter and Oologah. He coached in the 1998 All-State Games and qualified for six state tournaments.
"Coaching is in my blood, I don't know anything else," Deaton said. "I tried retirement and just missed coaching so much. The years I was out it felt so strange not to have a team. Coaching keeps me young."
Deaton retired in 2015 so he and his wife, Pokey, could move to Tulsa. Even though he is coaching in Kansas, they are still living in Tulsa. During weekdays, Deaton stays at his parents' home in Wann, 15 miles away from his job, before returning to Tulsa on weekends.
At Caney Valley, his principal is Jimmy Littleford, whose father taught two "Theory of Basketball" courses that Deaton took at Coffeyville Junior College in 1980-81.
"I'm enjoying being back coaching again," Deaton said. "You can teach a dog new tricks. I used to try to make the kids adjust to me, but now I've found it's easier to adjust to my personnel. We are shooting a lot more 3s now, I had always been post-oriented, pounding it inside first. And I had been playing straight man (defense) the last 20 years, but now I am back to the zone, which I used at the start of my career.
"But one thing that hasn't changed is the importance of fundamentals. And I still know you're a lot better coach when you've got talented kids."
Nero transfers
Caleb Nero, a 6-2 guard who was the All World player of the year in 2017 after leading Memorial to the 5A basketball title, has transferred to North Dakota with three years of eligibility left. Nero averaged 6.5 points in 33 games for Weber State in 2018-19 before sitting out last season. Nero's move will allow him to play one game every year at ORU's Mabee Center, where he often excelled with Memorial.
North Dakota coach Paul Sather said in a press release, "Caleb is a dynamic combo guard that has proven he can play at the NCAA Division I level. First and foremost, he can really score the ball, but he also has the necessary guard skills to handle the ball, put pressure on the defense and make the right play. He comes from winning basketball programs at the high school, prep and college levels where he made significant impacts on his teams. Most importantly, Caleb is an outstanding teammate and person off the court. He is a perfect fit to the culture we are creating in our basketball program and to the University of North Dakota community."
Brooks' new position
Former Booker T. Washington running back Reggie Brooks, who was fifth in the 1992 Heisman Trophy voting at Notre Dame, has been named as the executive director for his former coach Lou Holtz's Heroes Foundation, Inc. (HHF), effective in the fall. Brooks is Notre Dame's assistant athletics director of Athletics Alumni Relationships.
"Reggie Brooks was a great player for me and he not only has great talent, but has excellent skills for taking Holtz's Heroes to the next level," Holtz said in a press release.
Holtz's Heroes Foundation, Inc. is dedicated to preserving and supporting the legacy of Holtz and his players while providing a platform to provide financial assistance for the educational needs of underprivileged students and legacies as well as support charitable and educational activities and organizations within the communities of its members.
TV guide
YurView has started a weekly half-hour show, "Ford High School Weekly," that will give viewers a look at players, coaches and administrators. Deion Imade will host the show that airs initially at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Cox Channel 3 (Cox 1333) and will be repeated several times. Yurview.com/ok will have complete episodes, plus additional interviews and content.
Award for Broken Arrow athletics
Broken Arrow Public Schools Athletic Department has earned the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Safe Sports School Award, for championing safety and maintaining recommended standards to continually improve safety in sports.
“We remain committed to keeping our student athletes safe during team practices and games so they can accomplish their own goals of competing at championship levels, fair sportsmanship, and a culture of lifelong health.," Broken Arrow executive athletic director Steve Dunn said in a press release. "This designation is a testament to the hard work of a group of selfless, fully committed health professionals who invest in our student-athletes every day.”
Certified athletic trainers Daniel Steward and Grace Woern lead the district’s sports medicine program, which partners with Ascension St. John of Broken Arrow and Tulsa Bone and Joint. Steward and Warren oversee the daily treatments in the district’s training room. The team physician is John C. Balbas.
Signings
Cascia Hall's Sophie Pazzo signed Wednesday with University of the Pacific for cross country/track and field. As a junior, Pazzo finished as the Class 3A state cross country runner-up, was third in the 3,200 and was an All World first-team cross country selection.
In Sunday's print editions, the World plans to run a list of college signings by Tulsa area high school seniors from the 2019-20 school year. Names from previously published lists will be included. To include signings that have not yet appeared in the World online or in print, please contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com.
