Union and Cascia Hall have three selections each on the Oklahoma Coaches Association's East All-State tennis teams that were announced Monday.
Also announced were the golf teams, with Owasso being the only East school with two boys chosen (Brett Wilcoxen and Tyler Rhodes) while Hilldale has two (Jordan Clayborn, Jade Kuykendall) on the girls roster.
In tennis, Cascia Hall's boys selections are Logan De Los Santos and Conner Wood while Erika Van Doren is on the girls team. For Union, Aaron Boyington is on the boys squad while twins Ashley Barber and Emily Barber are on the girls roster.
Holland Hall also had two girls chosen -- Elle Elmburg and Seerut Parmar, and so did Bishop Kelley -- Elaine Lehman and Bailey Wollmershauser.
Ada had two boys selected -- Reese Siegle and Landon Swopes. Jenks, Metro Christian and Byng had representatives on both the boys and girls teams.
Included among the East boys golf selections were Texas Tech signee JP Roller of Regent Prep and Oral Roberts signee Logan Brooks of Berryhill.
All-State coaches for tennis and golf will be selected Wednesday.
OCA ALL-STATE ROSTERS
Boys golf
East
Brett Wilcoxen and Tyler Rhodes, Owasso; J.P. Roller, Regent Prep; Logan Brooks, Berryhill; Andrew Hennessee, Bishop Kelley; Conner Meehan, Coweta; Soulai Vang, Oologah; Brayden Strickland, Lincoln Christian; Eric Schuessler, Stillwater; Luke Wheat, Poteau; J.D. Lankford, Stroud; Gavin Weatherly, Wewoka.
West
Luke Morgan and Bo Robbins, Guthrie; Jaxon Dowell and Boston Benn, Okla. Christian School; Cole Bardell and Brooks Coats, OKC McGuinness; Charlie Jackson, Norman North; Asher Clift, Edmond Memorial; Colby Campbell, Kingfisher; Tate Trotter, Elk City; Craig Sanders, Crossings Christian; Joey Lewis, OKC Mt. St. Mary.
Girls golf
East
Jade Kuykendall and Jordan Clayborn, Hilldale; Josie Scott, Bixby; Campbell Payne, Broken Arrow; Mika Ramos, Bishop Kelley; Lexie Tatum, Pawnee; Morgan Page, Durant; Journey Perdue, Heavener; Morgan Landes, Dale; Krislyn Andrews, Muldrow; McKenzie Nunley, Wewoka; Jaci Nixon, Eufaula.
West
Lynlee Graham and Gentry Cox, Duncan; Hannah Burling, Mooreland; Rylei Gunter, Okla. Christian Academy; Alicia Baker, Purcell; Allison Riddle, Marlow; Baylee Miller, Elk City; Madi Leger, Newcastle; Maile Glaser, Ardmore; Mia Pendleton, Choctaw; Emily Miller, Edmond North; Carter Russell, Putnam West.
Boys tennis
East
Logan De Los Santos and Conner Wood, Cascia Hall; Aaron Boyington, Union; Andrew Carter, Jenks; Konner Davis, Oologah; Max Moody, Metro Christian; Keaton Lollis, Henryetta; Reese Siegle and Landon Swopes, Ada; T.J. Goodman, Byng.
West
Wes Robertson and Scott Stewart, Edmond North; Jacob Clinkenbeard, Crossings Christian; Caleb Hughey, Harrah; Kyler Melton, Edmond Deer Creek; Taylor Rains, Duncan; Will Redman, Edmond Memorial; Ben Richmond, Westmoore; Carson Villalon, Duncan; Jacob Whitwell, Ardmore.
Girls tennis
East
Ashley Barber and Emily Barber, Union; Elle Elmburg and Seerut Parmar, Holland Hall; Elaine Lehman and Bailey Wollmerhauser, Bishop Kelley; Maddie Cameron, Jenks; Erika Van Doren, Cascia Hall; Arden Row, Metro Christian; Aubrey Colombe, Byng.
West
Taryn Clark and Elise Wall, Christian Heritage; Genesis Franks and Anna Young, OKC Heritage Hall; Addison Miller and Ciarra Rose, Edmond Deer Creek; Vanessa Cassidy, Duncan; Cameron Freeland, Pauls Valley; Mary Streller, Okla. Christian School; Morgan Toney, MWC Carl Albert.
Athletic training student aides
East
Emily Diacon, Inola; Bailey Vance, Oologah; Abbie Johnston, Skiatook; Madeline Casebolt, Catoosa; Abigail Hawkins, Kingston.
West
Mikayla Busby and Andra Van Zanten, Choctaw; Joslyn Heflin, Southmoore.
